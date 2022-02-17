Design of COB Components Based on 10G SFP+ SR Optical Transceiver Module

With the development of the Internet and optical communication technology, the global optical communication market is becoming more and more competitive. How to reduce the cost and improve the production efficiency has become an important issue for optical devices and optical module manufacturers to consider. The traditional coaxial optical device costs much more because of more materials and complex packaging technology. Therefore, the use of COB packaging technology to develop a new form of device packaging, to change the mode of production of optical devices to reduce the cost and improve the overall efficiency of the module is of great significance to the production of high-speed, low-cost.

The 10G SFP+ SR optical module is the most widely used in short-distance interconnection of high-speed optical communication. This paper will introduce the design of COB components based on the 10G SFP+ SR optical transceiver module.

Structure of COB

Traditional COB technology is almost applied in the field of integrated electronics, mainly involving IC chips. In recent years, COB technology has become a hot spot in the field of LED lighting and began to be applied to semiconductor chips. When COB technology is applied to the optical module, because the device end of the optical module has not only IC chip (receiving end trans-impedance amplifier, TIA) but also laser chip (LD), backlight detection chip (MPD), and optical detection chip (PD) at the transmitting end, these chips are packaged in the form of COB.

COB technology is to mount the exposed IC chip directly on the PCB, bond with the circuit board through the bonding wire, and then passivate and protect the chip. Similarly, led and laser chips as semiconductor chips can also be mounted on bare chips through cob technology. The structure of COB is shown in the following figure.

COB Structure

COB Technology of 10G SFP + SR Optical Transceiver

Compared with the conventional optical module, the packaging form of the 10G SFP+ SR COB optical module changes greatly. The design principle and protocol requirements are the same as those of the conventional optical module. However, in order to be suitable for COB packaging, some changes need to be made to the PCB, shell, and other related designs.

The COB packaging designed in this paper is applied to the 10G SFP+ SR optical transceiver. The 10G SFP + SR optical transceiver is designed to apply to short-distance interconnected data centers. It uses multimode optical fiber transmission, and the transmission distance can reach 300m. Whether conventional 10G SFP+ SR optical module or COB packaging 10G SFP+ SR optical module, its function is to complete photoelectric conversion, module status monitoring, alarm output, and other functions. The electrical interface of the module meets the requirements of SFF-8431 specification and is used to input and output data signals, status signals, and control information. The optical interfaces meet the requirements of 802.3ae and 10GBASE-SR specifications and are used for inputting and outputting optical signals. The module is composed of transmitter and receiver, transceiver driver, and MCU control.

The function of the optical component is to convert the inputted electrical signal into optical signal output and convert the inputted optical signal into electrical signal output at the same time. COB module includes plastic lens shell and chip and circuit wiring on PCB bare board. They together constitute the device end of the module, which has the same function as traditional optical devices. The principle block diagram of the 10G SFP + SR optical module is shown in the figure below.

In the figure above, the 10G SFP+ SR optical module packaged with the TO device is divided into optical transmitting component TOSA and optical receiving component ROSA. The TIA (transimpedance amplifier) is encapsulated in the ROSA. TOSA and ROSA are connected with PCB through a flexible circuit board to form a complete module working circuit. TOSA is encapsulated with semiconductor light-emitting chip VCSEL and backlight detection chip MPD, which are driven by the driving circuit to complete the functions of signal light emission and optical power monitoring. The receiving end generally encapsulates TIA and receives light detection chip PD in ROSA, and the receiving light is converted into electrical signals after TIA conversion and limiting amplifier by PD.

Adopting COB packaging, the original TOSA and ROSA are replaced by COB components. The chips VCSEL, MPD, PD, and TIA originally packaged in TOSA and ROSA are directly pasted on the PCB with reserved space using COB technology, and the remaining simple circuit connection is completed by wire bonding. Then, all chips are encapsulated by the optical lens component with the function of the outer shell to form protection, Meanwhile, the lens optical structure provides the necessary optical path system from the light-emitting chip on the PCB to the optical fiber at the LC interface. The schematic diagram of COB assembly on PCB is shown in the figure below.

COB Components Diagram

The figure above vividly indicates the position and approximate space occupied by COB components on PCB. The PCB covered by components is called the bare board. On the bare board, only a small number of pads for chip mounting and wire preparation and necessary PCB wiring are allowed to be reserved.

Since there is no separate optical device end, the size of PCB, chip layout, and high-speed circuit design need to be adjusted according to the actual situation after using COB components to adapt to the application of cob components. In this way, the requirements of COB components should also be taken into account in PCB design. Many COB packaging experiences or technologies in the field of integrated electronics are also applicable here. Although the circuit on the bare PCB board will be relatively simple, both transmitting and receiving contain bare signal lines. In order to reduce the impact of wire bonding on signal transmission, it is necessary to add surface treatment nickel palladium precipitation process to the differential signal lines in the components during PCB board fabrication. In addition, the layout of signal lines and chips also needs to consider a series of problems such as electromagnetic compatibility, impedance matching, and heat dissipation. The specific circuit design and PCB design shall follow the requirements of the SFP+ MSA protocol and make certain changes according to the actual application.

Conclusion

This article introduces the COB process of the QSFPTEK 10G SFP+ SR optical module in detail. The results show that the optical module performance of the COB package is superior, which shows that the optical path design of the COB module is good, and the coupling efficiency is high. Moreover, the COB process meets the production requirements, indicating that the application of cob technology in the field of the optical module is feasible and reliable.