Design & Technology – How They Will Impact The Future Of Packaging?

People in packaging are stressed about the future of packaging since new technologies and designs keep coming out. Honestly, these factors were always foreseeable, but it’s high time we focus on them. With this article, we are sharing more information about the future of technology and how it’s impacting the packaging industry!

The Future Of Technology

3D Printing

When it comes down to operations and manufacturing, 3D printing has become a highlighted tech trend. It’s needless to say, it has become an additive manufacturing tech that has the capacity to create intricate yet complex designs and shapes on demand. In addition, 3D printing offers print-to-order manufacturing that raises the bar for packaging. As for the packaging prototypes, 3D printing offers superior features, efficiency, cost reduction, and flexibility that shall meld manufacturing and designs.

3D printing will empower the packaging industry to create new packaging designs at a low price. In addition, it can be integrated with warehouse and manufacturing facilities that reduce the shipping costs, not to forget the reduction in CO2 emissions. On top of everything, it has become a sustainable packaging solution. In the forthcoming future, the packaging facilities will become smaller while improving efficiency.

In addition, it can be integrated with different warehouse elements, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT connectivity, and robotic process automation to upscale the benefits. Honestly, 3D printing is still a new trend, but it’s likely to become a scalable opportunity.

Smart Warehousing

When we talk about the future, it’s essential to think about the customers since they will start expecting on-demand and made-to-order products with faster shopping. With the integration of robotics, IoT, cognitive computing, and other revolutionary technology, the companies will be able to create a comprehensive fulfillment functionality to meet these demands. This is because the mentioned technologies will create smart warehousing.

The shift is quite evident, and it will translate into smarter business operations. In addition, it will result in various innovations, such as predictive maintenance that will predict the business needs and demands, cobots that will be a collaborative relationship of humans and robots, IoT standardization that will streamline network connectivity, and integration of order manufacturing features. Not to forget, machine learning and artificial intelligence will play an important role.

On-Demand Warehousing

On-demand warehousing is another innovation that shall surface the future of the packaging industry. With on-demand warehousing, the eCommerce store owners will be able to save the storage costs and provide immediate delivery through efficient use of the warehouse area. It will result in an expansion of opportunities and efficiency while eliminating inefficient practices.

Blockchain Technology

When it comes down to blockchain technology, it surely has failed when looked at from the cryptocurrency point-of-view, but it can surely disrupt the packaging industry. According to stats, logistics accounts for $1.5 trillion in America annually, but fraud and system-based inefficiency is plaguing the industry. Blockchain technology will provide a decentralized ledger that shall eliminate the need for intermediate platforms, paperwork, shipping fee, and inefficient practices.

That being said, blockchain technology will optimize the shipping process while providing accurate tracking, transparency, and security. In addition, it will result in cost-effective and secure services. To illustrate, the future of blockchain is progressing faster than anyone ever imagined. Needless to say that it’s a transformative technology, and everyone shall see the bloom.

Automated Home Delivery

The future is surely filled with an extensive range of driverless vehicles and drones whirling around. Ranging from Uber’s self-driving car initiative to Amazon’s drone delivery, automated home delivery has become an absolute reality, and there is so much to look forward to;

Driverless Trucks

Back in 2016, Uber acquired Otto, a self-driving tech startup that has delivered over two thousand beer cases, spanning over 120 miles. It is known to be the first commercial delivery technology and has captured the attention of different companies, given the efficiency, security, and speed. Also, according to stats, driverless trucks and automated delivery will reduce accidents by 70% and lower fuel utilization by 20%.

Drone Delivery

The drone delivery was once considered a dream, but it’s an absolute reality since Amazon has started delivery through drones. Currently, the users are concerned about door-to-door order fulfillment, particularly in urban and crowded areas. Not to forget, some are speculating the privacy issues, property damages, and theft. For this reason, drone delivery needs to be optimized.

Other Delivery Options

In addition to these two automated delivery options, some other delivery options are also being discussed, such as crewless cargo ships, delivery robots, underground logistics tubes, and air taxis. Not to forget, the engineers are working on artificial intelligence, sensors, vehicle to infrastructure communication, vehicle to vehicle communication, intelligent boxes and lockers that will be guiding the delivery world. As far as acceptance is concerned, it will come down to the public’s opinion.

The Future Of Design

In the upcoming decade, the service providers are likely to take the ultimate place in the industry because the modern customers are all up for the inclusive shopping regime. Similarly, the customers will be looking forward to a personalized care experience. To illustrate, the industry will shift from mass production and opt for specialized services and products to meet the unique demands.

The Future Of Packaging

Sure, everyone knows about the old bottles, shopping bags, and cardboard boxes, but the customer demands are escalating, which calls for convenience. When it comes down to convenience, there will be a need for tech advancements, innovation, and upgrades to open new doors for businesses. In the section below, we are sharing additional changes to packaging;

Dissolvable Packaging – this packaging will be made from natural sweeteners, algae, and vegetable and fruit skin peel to create packaging boxes. This packaging will reduce the carbon footprint and will stop the consumption of fossil fuels

Space-Saving Packaging – storing and shipping larger packaging quantities is absolutely troubling for eco-friendly attributes. However, space-saving packaging has become a futuristic trend that will reduce wastage while easing storage and storage

To summarize, the packaging is shifting to more sustainable and advanced methods. For this reason, the customer experience and environmental protection will be revolutionized.