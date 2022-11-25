Different Uses of a Security Camera

An IP camera that’s connected to your home wifi network can be used in different ways, including the following.

Surveillance

One of the most popular uses of a CCTV camera is for surveillance. With this high-tech equipment, you can view, monitor, or record possible break-ins and burglary incidents, as well as prevent them from happening.

As long as the online camera is connected to a power source it will continue recording and delivering a feed you can view on an app or browser window.

Package Delivery

Online shopping has become so prevalent nowadays that a significant number of people are having products delivered to their doorsteps. To reduce a missed delivery, tech-savvy individuals and smart homes turn to security cameras to see if their packages are coming in.

This security camera function not only applies to packages but for food deliveries and service or installation visits as well. You won’t have to wait outside and can get to the food you ordered right away.

Comings and Goings

It’s important to keep tabs on the comings and goings of people in your home, as well as non-family members such as guests, delivery people, and others. An easy way to view and see suspicious people is to install an online CCTV and put it in common entry points, such as your front door, garage, and yard, for example.

Timestamps and audio capabilities are welcome features so you can communicate with your family members if needed.

Inside the House

Security camera systems can be used to view multiple locations in your house, including the inside. It’s a vital component if you have pets, small children, or contractors who are temporarily working in your kitchen.

Having an electronic nanny can be very useful, especially if you want to keep an eye on your children at all times.