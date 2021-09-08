Does the iPhone 13 come with AirPods?

No, the iPhone 13 does not come with any AirPods.

Why doesn’t the iPhone 13 come with AirPods?

The iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 series both included a pair of wired headphones, but with the release of the iPhone 12, Apple stopped including accessories with its devices. It’s reasonable to expect that this will continue for the iPhone 13 as well.

The next-generation device will most likely only include a Lightning to USB-C adapter, similar to the previous model. Other attachments, such as a wall charger, will have to be purchased separately.

Where can I get the AirPods for the iPhone 13?

AirPods for the iPhone 13 can be purchased from Apple’s official website or Amazon. Usually, Amazon has better rates due to discounts they give from time to time.

