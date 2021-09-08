Does the iPhone 13 come with a charger?

No, the iPhone does not come with a charger. The iPhone 13 comes with just a USB-C to Lightning Cable, unlike previous models.

The introduction of the iPhone 12 heralded the end of freebies in Apple’s phones’ boxes. Earpods and a wall charger were included with early iPhone versions. In an effort to minimize waste, Apple announced that accessories will no longer be supplied.

Where to get a charger for the iPhone 13?

You may get an Apple-certified charger for as low as $19 from apple.com, or you can acquire any of the third-party chargers available at amazon.

