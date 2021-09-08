Does the iPhone 13 come with headphones?

No, the iPhone 13 does not come with any headphones.

Why doesn’t the iPhone 13 come with headphones?

Apple stopped including accessories with its phones from the iPhone 12 launch. The stated reason was to minimize waste since most iPhone users already possess their own headphones and charger.

So what comes with the iPhone 13?

After the iPhone 12, all subsequent iPhones come with a Lighting to USB-C cable as standard. If you don’t already have them, you’ll need to bring your own earpods/headphones and wall charger.

Where can I get headphones for the iPhone 13?

Apple offers a range of headphones, starting at $19 for the basic EarPods with Lightning Connector, or iPhone owners may purchase various third-party alternatives through Amazon.com.

