Don’t Know the BEST FREE YouTube to MP3 Converters?

As a YouTube viewer, you might have been spending hours and hours watching videos on YouTube for entertainment, learning, or gathering information. But did you know that according to Semrush, music is the most common interest for 64% of YouTube users in 2020?

Music and videos complement each other. As a video-viewing site, YouTube is considered the best platform for releasing music videos globally. In fact, the top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos are all music-related, topped by the Baby Shark Dance with 11 billion views.

There are so many good songs to listen to. But most music contents require streaming sites like YouTube Music and Spotify. Fortunately, you can rely on a YouTube to MP3 downloader app to download your favorite music from a YouTube video.

Things to Consider in Choosing a YouTube to MP3 Downloader App

A YouTube to Mp3 downloader app is a tool that extracts audio from a YouTube video and immediately converts it into an mp3 format. Moreover, aside from a YouTube video, it can also convert a video saved on your computer to audio, which can be later played on an MP3-supported device.

With a free YouTube to mp3 downloader app, you can listen to your favorite video, even without an internet connection. Casual YouTube podcast listeners find this app convenient since they can save the YouTube video as audio and listen to it anytime. On the other hand, YouTube podcast channels can also maximize this app to convert their videos and upload them as audio podcasts on other streaming sites.

There are a lot of free YouTube to mp3 downloader apps available online. To help you find the best free YouTube to mp3 converter on the internet, here are some things to consider:

Safety From Viruses and Malware

If you search the web, many free YouTube to mp3 downloader apps will pop up. However, most results contain too many ads, and some of them could even bring viruses and malware to your device.

Instead of the online YouTube to mp3 converters, downloadable apps are more reliable most of the time. Before downloading, it is best to read the app’s description and reviews.

Offered Features

Even though you only have one ultimate goal, which is to convert a YouTube video to an audio file, it is best to use an app that gives a wide variety of features.

For instance, aside from mp3, you can also get the audio file in other formats. Moreover, it will be convenient if the YouTube to mp3 converter can trim or edit the video first, then extract the music you want.

Quality and Speed

An excellent YouTube to mp3 downloader app can extract high-quality audio quickly. If you want to convert a long YouTube video, it should only take a few minutes to convert. Moreover, in terms of quality, a good converter usually gives you quality resolution options, low, medium, and high.

Best Free YouTube to Mp3 Converters

After knowing some things to consider in choosing the best free YouTube to mp3 downloader app, it is time to know the actual converters you can use if you are using a computer, an Android phone, or an iOS phone.

For PC

If you are comfortable working with the computer, here are some of the best free YouTube to mp3 downloadable apps for PC:

YT Saver. Aside from YouTube videos, it also supports video downloads from more than 100,000+ streaming sites – such as Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, and Vimeo.

4K Video Downloader. This app allows you to download full YouTube playlists and channels. Also, it automatically detects ads and prevents them from downloading.

Wave.video. A one-stop online marketing platform that allows you to edit videos, give access to their library of videos, and insert auto-captions to your videos. This platform’s YouTube to mp3 tool gives quick and high-quality conversion.

For Android

If you are using an Android phone, here are some of the best YouTube to mp3 downloader apps for Android:

Syncios YouTube Downloader. With this app, you can get your favorite YouTube videos on your Android phone or tablet. Aside from YouTube, you can also download audio from more than 100 sites.

Snaptube. This app displays recommended YouTube videos according to your most viewed, the trending videos, and the hottest channels. With just a click, you can download your video and watch it anytime and anywhere, even without an internet connection.

MP3Studio. It features fast conversion and download speeds, which can handle batch processing up to 99 audio files. Also, this app can download videos from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

For iOS

Lastly, iOS phone owners can also enjoy YouTube videos as music. Here are some of the best YouTube to mp3 downloader apps for iOS:

Softorino YouTube Converter. Aside from mp3, this app allows YouTube video conversion to an mp4 format and is compatible with more than 60 sites.