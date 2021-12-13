Doratoon Review: Is It Worth It?

Making video content is not easy for everyone. You might be camera shy or don’t have enough enthusiasm to create the best video. Moreover, you might not have the necessary equipment and time to develop flourishing video content. Animation software comes in high demand to deal with these minor and major flaws.

The free animation software can hide your videos’ shortcomings and highlight the content in the eyes of children and adults. This article will acknowledge the introduction and quality features of the free animation tool, Doratoon.

Doratoon – A Leading Animation Software for New Generation

Doratoon is the best animation software for creating easy animation videos for entertainment purposes. If you are creating videos for marketing or promotion reasons, this animation software free will help you showcase your product in the best possible way.

Doratoon brings up easy access to all animation features for creating customized videos by using the audience’s favored animation styles. Moreover, for users’ ease, Doratoon offers a wide range of templates where you can find your relative video and edit it accordingly.

You can easily expand your product marketing, short films, and advertisements with this animation program. This free animation app offers you to create aesthetic videos with informational topics. You can create lecture videos for your students by adding an interesting touch of animation to them.

In the article, we will further learn its beneficial features and the reasonable pricing plans offered by Doratoon.

Outstanding Features Offered by Doratoon Animation Software

Doratoon offers quality features that help create perfect animated videos for a wide range of purposes. Here, we will learn the top effective features of this best animation app in detail:

AI Intelligent Dubbing

The free animation app, Doratoon uses artificial intelligence to convert your texts into speech via a dubbed voice. From the Speech preferences, choose the character you want to add as a voice in your video. After previewing their voice, use the Speed slider to adjust the tempo of the speech. Add the text and preview the audio to see if it’s synchronizing or not.

AI Intelligent Drawing

Another feature that assists in standing-out all other animation apps is its AI Intelligent Drawing. The program for animation uses Artificial Intelligence to evaluate what you are going to draw and suggests shapes and drawings. After creating the picture, you can use the color feature to decorate the image.

Format Painter

Format Painter is another essential feature that helps users upload an audio file to insert in presentations. You can directly record your voice with a microphone or utilize the default Artificial Intelligence synthesis to transform the text into speech. With the assistance of the Voice center list, you can adjust the tempo of audio as well.

Templates

Doratoon offers templates for the better understanding and ease of users. The templates cover subjects of Business, Human Resources, Marketing, and Education. You can find videos based on Resumes, Project Management, Explainer videos, Advertisement, Product marketing, Campus life, and Workplace events.

Animated Characters

The addition of animated characters in a video makes it super-attractive for youth and worth-sharing as people get attracted. Doratoon contains more than 8000 actions and facial expressions. This feature has an original expression that attracts many people, especially children, to watch the whole animated video with interest.

PPT – Video Conversions

Doratoon provides a one-stop input in this feature. You can convert your PPT presentations into video animation as the feature allows people to import their PPT files into animated videos to understand the topic better. Teachers can utilize this feature to make students attend the lecture with a video.

Affordable Pricing Packages of Doratoon

Doratoon offers users basic, pro, and pro+ packages varying in price and offered features. The basic plan of Doratoon is free of cost and offers free content access, fonts, soundtracks, and videos with a maximum length of 3 minutes.

The Pro package costs $29 per month and provides pro-level access to templates, fonts, royalty-free music, and objects. In the pro plan, you will get 480p resolution, full HD 1080p, and 720p. It also offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) dubbing and drawing.

The Pro+ subscription package costs $79 per month with an offering of unlimited access to music, templates, and fonts. You can remove the branding of Doratoon, download the video in mp4 with 480p resolution. You will also get commercial use rights in the Pro+ package, along with custom watermarks and covers.

What are the Highlighted Advantages and Disadvantages of Doratoon?

We have discussed the popular features of Doratoon alongside its pricing packages for monthly usage. Now, we will discuss the pros and cons of Doratoon animation software.

Pros of Doratoon

The animation application has the following efficient pro characteristics:

1. Doratoon offers a wide variety of features that can make your animation job easy.

2. The built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) assists in making proficient videos with its dubbing and drawing feature.

3. The built-in templates in the Doratoon application cover every domain of education and job, making users’ jobs pretty easy.

4. The free package of Doratoon offers extensive features that users can utilize without paying a penny.

Cons of Doratoon

Following are the minor drawbacks of Doratoon animation software:

1. In Doratoon, It takes effort and time to synchronize the text with a voice in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) dubbing feature.

2. Animated videos on Doratoon possess bandwidth which takes a lot of time to display and download in slow internet connection.

Concluding Remarks

The article has discussed the importance of animation in different fields of life. Due to the immense growth in technology, free animation is a commonly known thing in the editing world. Moreover, Doratoon is the foremost and best animation software that offers several quality features for easy animation. We have also discussed the animation app’s features, pricing plans, and necessary pros and cons.