Download Fouad Mod WhatsApp APK For Android

WhatsApp’s service capabilities are limited by its android client. Like for example, you can send a very large resolution image via WhatsApp messenger server. While if you use any modded agent like Fouad Mod WhatsApp APK, then you will have total control over the app.

You can do a plethora of functions that are restricted on conventional WhatsApp messenger. Most of the restricted functionalities are not possible using the official WhatsApp client. On the other hand, Fouad Mod WhatsApp messenger does not limit users in any way.

There you can transfer files of up to 100MB size and you will have the convenience to send a large number of pictures in a single message.

There are numerous features and functionalities of Mod WhatsApp, the most prior one is its hassle-free user experience. Most of the Mod WhatsApp APK allows the users to see the status even if it is deleted within a second after uploading to the server.

You can also see the deleted messages, freeze your online status, and much more. In the Fouad Mod WhatsApp, you will be able to perform all the tasks which can be performed on other WhatsApp mod APK available on the internet.

Fouad Mod WhatsApp even offers extra functionalities and features that are hard to find in other MOD APK. So, let’s get to know about some of the unique and convenient features of Fouad Mod WhatsApp without wasting further time.

Fouad Mod WhatsApp Features

Users will have the option to choose the background image of their chat screen. The Fouad mod APK also offers a unique feature in which you can choose a particular wallpaper of your app.

The app also offers another unique functionality by which the user can choose a particular picture that can be placed next to bubbles.

So the selected picture can be positioned on all kinds of bubbles, It doesn’t matter a bubble is single or double. Apart from that, there is an option where the user can select and put a particular picture for every chat. It doesn’t matter the conversation is inside or outside.

Particular pictures for a particular group can be selected and placed both outsides as well as inside. Users can have an option by which they can preview entries style just before using it.

The app also offers the function to select a particular to underline it with the color of choice as well as it also offers option on the home screen by which you can divide chats with different color lines.

The colour of the pending messages and the color of the data present on the home screen can also be changed accordingly. You will also be able to mention particular color on the home screen. You can document text color on the chat screen.

The color of the voice notes and voice notes play bar can also be changed according to the option available in the Fouad Mod WhatsApp APK.

The Colour of the Forward message icon as well as the background color of a message can be tweaked by the user. Placing a particular color on the participants is quite easy in Fouad Mod WhatsApp APK.

One of the most unique and talked about features of this app is the built-in call blocker, with this option you can choose particular users in your calling list as well as in the block list. Furthermore, the navigation bar in the Fouad Mod WhatsApp APK is white.

Fouad WhatsApp Mod APK also provide Azerbaijani language option as well as Brazilian and Portuguese language translation preference to the users.

There is a theme store available in the app from which you can download a particular theme for your Fouad WhatsApp Mod app. You will also have an option for duplicate calls and you can opt for particular nicknames of the participants of WhatsApp.

The widget available in the Fouad WhatsApp can help in bypassing the WhatsApp lock. This mod WhatsApp provides an option by which you can crop an image from the bottom.

The anti-delete feature of this mod WhatsApp can help in saving unknowingly deleted messages.

Fouad Mod WhatsApp Download | Fouad WhatsApp APK For Android

To download Fouad WhatsApp Mod APK, you will have to create a data backup of the original WhatsApp. After backing up the chat and other data, you can proceed to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Go to the setting of the mobile and click on the security option. Here you will have to enable the option “Enable Unknown Sources”.

Navigate to the file manager and click on the downloaded APK of Fouad WhatsApp.

After the installation process, click on the app and provide your mobile number.

Now you will see an option “copy WhatsApp data” click on it and after a while, you are ready to use Fouad WhatsApp Mod APK.

Final Words

Those users are looking forward to trying mod WhatsApp like Fouad Mod WhatsApp, they must aware of the fact that these modded apps are vulnerable and land you in trouble. Just like WhatsApp plus it will more than likely get you banned without warning.

Go to their website and read their T&C’s very carefully. Third-Party apps are not welcome, they become the reason behind the blocking of the account. And since November 2018 they have started rolling out lifelong banns. While this happens in the rare case, or we can say if your luck is bad then nothing can avoid the uncertainties.