Eassiy iPhone Data Recovery Review

Whether you own an Android or iPhone, owning a smartphone comes with risks. Any unforeseen circumstance can cause a sudden loss of data. That is exactly what necessitates the need for competent data recovery software. Eassiy iPhone Data Recovery is an excellent option we recommend if you own an iPhone.

Eassiy iPhone data recovery – An Overview

First of all, Eassiy iPhone Data Recovery is a great option for recovering data from your iPhone or any other iOS device.

Everyone has experienced this disgusting feeling when their personal information and photos mysteriously disappear. While some of this may be backed up to the cloud, there is still data that resides on the phone itself.

What makes this software stand apart from the competition is the huge number of file types that it can support. It can recover your data either from the device directly or from an iTunes/ iCloud backup. Data loss can occur due to accidental deletion, iOS update, jailbreaking, broken devices or simple loss.

Is it an excellent performer because of what it does?

Data recovery software offers a wide range of features that make it an excellent choice in almost every way. Knowing some of these features can help us evaluate data recovery software more accurately.



Let’s check out a few features that the Eassiy iPhone data recoverysoftware offers you.

It Handles Various Data Loss Situations

The Eassiy data recovery software lets you recover data from your iPhone from any of the data loss situations. It can handle the data loss situations like accidental deletion, data loss as a result of iOS upgrade or jailbreaking, or other reasons. It can even be used to recover data from your lost iOS device. In fact, it can also recover your data if your iPhone is broken or damaged.

Faster and Easier Functionality

The interface is quite simple and easy to use. So, whether you’re a beginner or technically savvy, it can connect to your iOS device, scan the system and recover the data rather instantly.

Supports Multiple File Types

The Data Recovery Tool for Almost all iOS Device Models

The software supports almost all iOS devices on iPhone, iPad and iPod. The list of supported iPhones includes iPhone14 pro Max, iPhone13,iPhone 13 Pro,iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone 11 Pro,iPhone XS Max, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 5S/5C/5, iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 3GS.

How to Recover Lost data on iPhone Using Eassiy Data Recovery?

I tried it myself and the steps are very smooth and easy to follow. Download and install Easy iPhone Data Recovery. You can choose the free version to experience the software. You can always switch to Pro later. Launch the program and select the file types to recover.

Select iTunes Backup

Connect your iOS device to your computer and let the software scan and detect the connected device. Choose the backup to restore from iCloud or iTunes backup.

Select items to recover

If the tool does not find an iTunes backup, it will prompt you, click Next. The software will now start scanning your data.

The time required for a full scan depends on the items you choose to recover and the total amount of data available on your iOS device. In our case, the scan took almost an hour and a half.

After the scan is complete, you will see the recoverable data. You can choose to preview the data before the actual recovery or restore it immediately. This tool can help you recover large amounts of data efficiently and with remarkable success. The fact that it can recover almost any type of file makes it a good choice.

Are There any Issues we Found?

Well, honestly, we found a pair. However, they are not big. For example, you cannot turn off options for iTunes and iCloud backups. If you have an older backup and don’t back it up regularly on iTunes, restoring the old backup may delete existing data. If you have some data on your iPhone or other iOS device that hasn’t been backed up to iTunes, this might not be a good choice. We tried deselecting the checkbox for iTunes backup but found it didn’t work.

Another issue we observed is the time it takes for scanning. Especially when the iTunes and iCloud backup is involved. In fact, a single item like Messages can take anything around 50 minutes to complete the scan.

The Concluding Thoughts

During our usage and experience with the EassiyiPhone Data recovery software is a good option. The software provides a free trial version, which can be downloaded and tried for free. It comes with a host of options and features that are comparable to most of the competing products. Hopefully, they can fix those issues that we outlined above.