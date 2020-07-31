Easy Tips to Ensure Your Mac Is in Tiptop Shape

Meta Description: Click here to read our best tips for keeping your Mac running like a brand-new machine, and ensuring that it continues to work perfectly for years to come.

In an increasingly digital age, personal computers are no longer a mere indulgence; for many of us, they represent a necessity for our private and professional lives.

Since the introduction of the first model in the mid-1980s, the Mac is a longstanding favorite around the world. Just recently, Apple revealed that the line had approximately 100 million active users. Reliable, fast, and featuring the most advanced technology on the market, your Mac will undoubtedly serve you well for years – provided you know how to treat it right.

That said, it can be somewhat confusing to figure out the best-practice methods when it comes to computers in general. You have plenty of options, but it can be a bit overwhelming if you do not have experience in computer maintenance. Fortunately, all it takes is a bit of effort to get the job done. Here are a few stress-free tips to ensure your mac is in tiptop shape.

Cutting Down on Background Processes

No matter the type of computer or gadget you own, it is never a good idea to have too many background processes running at once. Unfortunately, not everyone knows just how much background processes can accumulate over time. It might be an older program that you downloaded, or a program that you installed and have long since forgotten about, but superfluous programs can really eat into the CPU you need for foreground tasks. The result is a much slower computer, as not everyone is aware of the impact such processes can have.

Thankfully, dealing with the programs running in the background is a relatively easy fix. You can see most of them running at the top-right of the screen, next to the WiFi and battery icons. All you have to do is close the programs you deem to be unimportant, and it can help increase your Mac’s overall speed.

Protect Yourself Against Viruses and Malware

There is a common misconception that owning a Mac means that you do not have to deal with viruses. Unfortunately, due to the popularity of these computers over the years, cyber criminals have been placing far greater emphasis on designing programs that can cause problems for your Mac.

As a result, many users are left asking, what is the best antivirus for Mac, and do I even need it? Fortunately, it has never been easier to keep your device safe from malicious software: all you need to do is download, install, and let it keep your files and sensitive information safe from malicious attacks.

Keep in mind that antimalware software will become a background process, which means it would be a good idea to clean things up before downloading!

Ensure there is backup of your data!

Without a doubt, you should always ensure that there is an up to date backup of your data in case you need to perform a restore. Making use of iCloud backup will effectively clone your hard drive in the event that something goes wrong.

You can also make use of an external hard drive to backup your data, though keep in mind that such hardware can also wear out over time!

Final Thoughts

For decades, the Mac has offered users the best in new technology, processing power, and user experience, and there are plenty more revolutionary devices on the way. When it comes to keeping your own Mac in tiptop shape, the tips above are more than enough to get the job done.