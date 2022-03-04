Essential Digital Tools for Every Online Maths Tutor

Online maths tutoring has become a popular alternative to traditional classroom lessons. With so many people using the internet as their first point of contact for anything, it’s no wonder that an online maths tutor has been able to find success in this niche market. If you are considering starting your own business as an online tutor, then here is a list of 6 must-have digital tools that will help you succeed!

1. Google Meet

Google Meet is a video-conferencing tool that will allow you to interact with your students in real time. You can use it on computers or mobile devices so you’ll always be able to connect with those who need tutoring the most. The main benefit with Meet over Zoom or Skype, is that it doesn’t require students to download any additional software – they simply have to click on a link and can be up and running in seconds.

2. Mathigon

An award-winning mathematics education software that is completely free to use – yes please. Mathigon uses cutting-edge technology to make learning more interesting and personalised. The material is entirely interactive, with students having to solve problems or respond to questions at every step in order to advance. Each chapter takes an abstract concept and makes it relevant through puzzles, stories or real life applications. This all-in-one tool also has a ‘polypad’ that acts as a whiteboard to help you easily visualise concepts for your students.

3. Prodigy

Prodigy is a highly effective online maths program that’s been designed for students from grade 1 to 8. Players embark on quests, explore new worlds and battle friends – all while engaging with mathematics. This game serves as a great tool for any online maths tutor who is looking to make their lessons more engaging for their students. With a teacher account you can track progress, monitor achievements and set new challenges for your students whenever you see fit.

4. Khan Academy

Khan Academy is another free learning platform that students can use to learn maths and one every online maths tutor should consider. There are thousands of videos and interactive exercises that aim to help students master their skills. With material for every level, from grade school through high school right up until college – it’s easy to see why Khan Academy has become so popular with tutors, teachers and learners across the world!

5. Desmos

Desmos is a free online graphing calculator that makes it easy to create and share beautiful graphs. You can use this tool for interactive mathematical explorations with students or as an aid when creating digital cheat sheets or revision notes. It’s particularly powerful when it comes to drawing connections between equations, tables and graphs. The ability for students to manipulate values, and see them update on the graph in real-time is what makes this tool a no-brainer for any online maths tutor.

6. Wacom or tablet

To create a truly immersive experience for your students – a Wacom tablet, ipad or touch screen with a stylus is a must. This allows you to use your computer as an open canvas and interact with it via pen, pencil or even paintbrush. While all these hardware tools are not free, they will certainly bring new dimensions to your online maths lessons. Not only will explaining concepts become easier, but your students will also be able to see and learn as if you were sitting right there next to them.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of what kind of maths curriculum you’re teaching, there are a number of technology-based tools that will help make your online lessons more engaging and interactive. While this list is by no means exhaustive, these six digital tools will help you to get started.

Math Minds, Australia’s leading maths tutoring company, have found great success by using a combination of digital programs that suit the teaching style of the tutor and the learning goals of the students whom they are teaching.

Of course, it’s important to remember that at the end of the day it’s not the digital tool that will make a lesson great – it’s the tutor and their ability to utilise them to enhance the online experience.