Essential iPad Know Hows for California Lawyers

Are you a lawyer struggling to incorporate an iPad into your work routine? Usually, lawyers cannot fully use the device in hand as they lack the appropriate knowledge and skill required to obtain ideal assistance. If you are one of those lawyers facing the concerns mentioned earlier, relax because we have you covered.

This article will list several tips and facilities you can find on your iPad to make your work process easier and faster. Moreover, you’ll find some bewildering employment law apps available on your iPad if you are a California Employment Lawyer.

Speak Assistance

An excellent tool available on the ios iPad is that you can listen to the text instead of reading it yourself. So if you are tired or not in the mood to read any paper yourself, you can easily enable this tool and sit back while the device reads for you. To equip this, go to settings> general> accessibility> speech> speech selection. Once it’s turned on, you can choose the speaker’s voice and select its tone and speed.

Paste the Format

Not everyone has bought a subscription to Office 365, which makes using certain features impossible, one of which is changing formats. However, on an iPad, changing structure has become an easy task as all you have to do is:

Select text with the font you wish to use Copy the selected portion Scroll to the text you want to change Select this text Click on the ‘Pate Format’ option

This function will change the content to your desired font without changing the text. This tool can be an incredible time-saver when you are editing a document.

Print to PDF function

Most iPhones allow you to turn a document into a PDF using the 3D touch. However, since this tool is not available on iPad, you cannot use this method to convert a document into a PDF file. But, this slight loss shouldn’t be a worry as a trick to create a PDF file on your iPad involves the following simple steps:

Open the document that you wish to convert Click on the share option (present top right) Click Print Place your fingers on the preview document and zoom out You will have a PDF file; open it in any app of your choice.

Conclusion:

You don’t have to be masterful in technical devices to use features designed to assist you. Lawyers have an excellent opportunity to reduce excessive workload and trivial complexities by using simple features available on the iPad. Knowing about these features not only makes work more fun but also increases your engagement with it.