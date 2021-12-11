Essential Tech For Every Aspiring Software Developer

Computer programmers and software developers are in higher demand than ever before. As technology continues to play an increasingly important role in our lives, online tools and platforms are being utilised in offices, classrooms, and even homes across the globe. These tools are becoming part of the fabric of our daily processes, and so they must be developed and maintained to keep the world moving. This is where software developers come into play.

If you are looking to enter this lucrative industry, you’ll naturally need to start by finding all the right tools for the trade. Not only will having the right tools help to improve your skills, but they can also ensure you stay on top of the rapid-fire developments that occur in and around this discipline.

Let’s take a look at some essential tech that every aspiring software developer should ensure they have access to.

The Right Machine

It goes without saying that you’ll need a desktop computer or laptop that is up to the task when looking to branch out into coding, UX design, and other aspects of software development. Gaming laptops are a great choice for both amateur and professional software developers as they are designed to be fast and powerful, making them ideal for multitasking and working on different projects simultaneously. A lot of other professionals who use heavy software do end up buying gaming laptops due to their higher RAM and GPU capacity.

Gaming laptops have the added advantage of being portable, which means you can work on the move and have everything you need with you when you are meeting with any clients and colleagues in the future.

Mechanical Keyboard

One of the biggest drawbacks to a laptop is its built-in keyboard. While these keyboards are perfect for general computer use, a software developer will certainly benefit by upgrading to a mechanical keyboard. These devices offer a smoother experience, providing a sturdy surface for you to type on, which can take a lot of the strain out of marathon coding sessions. Mechanical keyboards are also much more efficient over non-mechanical or switchless keyboards, alongside also being easier to use due to their fast-response, tactile design.

Ergonomic Mouse

Instead of relying on a built-in trackpad, you need a mouse that is built for performance. Not only that, but when you are spending hours each day at your laptop, you need to also ensure that you are comfortable to prevent repetitive stress injuries and issues like carpal tunnel syndrome from developing. When you’re buying a mouse, it’s well worth looking for a model that is wireless, relatively compact, ergonomically designed, and that features pinpoint accuracy to ensure that you remain as productive as possible as you complete your work.

Computer Glasses

Because of the amount of time that software developers spend looking at their screens, computer vision syndrome (or CVS) is likely to develop. Investing in computer glasses or blue light glasses, can help to protect your eyes and prevent this issue from occurring. The lenses in these glasses are specially designed to protect your eyes from the harmful blue light rays that you are typically exposed to when you spend long periods of time in front of a computer screen. As prolonged exposure to blue light has also been linked to the development of insomnia and subsequently also to chronic fatigue, investing in a good pair of computer glasses should be considered essential not just to software developers, but also to any other professionals that use their computers for work.

Set Yourself Up For Success As A Software Developer

If you want to get your career as a software developer off to the best start possible, you need to ensure that you set yourself up for success from the start. Take some time to look at the options available to you so that you create a workspace that will suit your unique needs and work style. With the right setup in place, you can be sure that you will have every chance of succeeding in your new and exciting career as a software developer.