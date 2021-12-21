Gadgets have become an increasingly big part of our everyday lives. In this digital era, with more and more people buying gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, the safety and protection of these items are vitally important. Most manufacturers provide a 1-year warranty which is mostly limited to manufacturing defects. Your gadgets will not be covered if they become damaged or stolen. Now a days it isn’t unusual to be carrying around a very expensive gadget like a mobile phone, so it is worth the investment to make sure your belongings are protected. This article tells you everything you need to know about gadget insurance.

What is Gadget Insurance?

Gadget insurance is a policy designed specifically to protect and cover the financial costs of replacing or repairing your various gadgets in the event they get stolen, lost, or damaged. Gadgets tend to be small portable items that you can carry around both inside and outside the household. As well as a laptop and mobile phone, these gadgets also include:

Tablets

Cameras

iPad

MP3 players

Smart watches such as Fit Bit

Game consoles

Sat Navs

Kindles or E readers

These items can be very expensive to replace, which is why having insurance in place to cover the costs of the devices is important. The level of cover will depend on the terms and conditions of the insurance policy. Some insurers, usually have a single item limit.

What is covered under Gadget Insurance Policy?

Gadget insurance from providers such as quotedevil.ie/gadget-insurance covers a lot more than your ordinary home insurance policy. Your gadgets are used often so it is important to protect these items. The cover policy depends on and varies between insurance companies, but the following is generally covered:

. Liquid damage

If your device suffers liquid damage, your insurance company will cover the costs under your insurance plan.

. Accidental damage

If you accidentally damage a gadget, your insurance policy will pay to have your device repaired.

. Theft

If your gadget is stolen, your insurer will reimburse you the value of the gadget less depreciation.

. Malicious damage

If your gadget was damaged maliciously, you will be covered for the costs to replace or repair it.

. Worldwide cover

This policy covers your gadgets while you are travelling up to a maximum number of days each year. These days generally range from 60-180.

. Unauthorised calls

If your mobile phone is stolen, you can make a claim for the costs associated with data usage, messages, and phone calls. This is generally up to 24 hours from when it was stolen.

Breakdown

If your device suffers from an electrical or mechanical fault causing it to break down outside of the warranty period, it will be replaced or repaired.

What isn’t covered under the gadget insurance policy?

There are some limitations not covered under gadget insurance policies, it all depends on your insurance provider. Here are some common limitations to be aware of:

If your product is over a certain age

Cosmetic damage such as dents and scratches

Damage that is covered already by the manufacturer’s warranty

The device contents such as software or photos

Claims must be reported within a certain time limit

Some specific gadgets may not be covered

There may be a limited number of claims you can make in one year

Important things to look out for when purchasing gadget insurance

There are so many insurance companies to choose from and they all vary when it comes to policies and insurance. Here are some important things you should look out for when choosing your policy:

The excess – all insurance policies will come with an excess amount. It is important to make sure it isn’t too high. Most policies will have an excess amount of around €75 but for expensive mobile phones and laptops, it could be a lot more. The policy may not be suitable for you if the excess is too high.

The level of cover – the level of cover can vary. Some insurance companies will offer a level of cover that is basic but will charge for added extras, whereas another company will offer a comprehensive package but will charge a more expensive price. Always read the policy closely and understand the level of cover you have.

The process to make a claim – if you need to make a claim for a stolen or damaged device, you really don’t want a long claims process. You want to make a claim in a short and timely manner. Always read and find out what is involved in your insurance claims process and how long does it take to be approved after making a claim.

How much does Gadget Insurance cost?

Gadget insurance can start from as little as a few euros it really all depends on the amount of excess you would like to pay, what you are looking to insure, how many gadgets, and the level of cover you want on your policy. Some insurers will offer discounts if you are insuring more than one item. You may also have to pay extra if you are covering a gadget against accidental loss.

If you have gadgets at home that are new or relatively new it is worth the investment insuring these items to give you peace of mind if they are stolen or damaged. If there are devices at home you can’t live without, purchasing insurance is a no-brainer.