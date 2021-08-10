Everything You Need to Know About Laptops

Selecting one laptop from a huge variety with different specifications and that fits your budget can be a difficult task. You can find laptops with different specifications at different prices. Specifications like display, graphic card, RAM, storage, battery life, hard drive, processor, battery life, USB Type C port and much more.

Whether you are planning to buy a laptop for work or online classes checkout latest coupon codes from Dell to save more on your purchase, here we have listed a few specifications to look for before buying a laptop like the size of laptop, brand, storage and other specifications to help you identify the best laptop that suits your needs.

1. Operating System

Choosing a right operating system is the most important step while buying a laptop as it determines the environment you will work in. look for a pre-loaded OS that will meet your needs. In Windows the latest version is the Windows 10, easy to use and ideal for work and study. The latest version of Mac IOS is MacOS 10.15 with simplified user interface. LINUX is an open-source operating system, secured to malicious programs. It supports many programming languages for coders. LINUX OS is reliable and doesn’t compromise in performance.

2. Tips for buying a laptop

While buying a laptop all you need to see is the screen size, 15 inches of screen is ideal and 12 and 14 inches can be portable. Choose an IPS display for great viewing experience from different angles. Look for a 4 GB RAM with a minimum storage of 512 GB with a battery support of 8 hours.

3. Storage and capacity of the laptop

The storage capacity of the laptop plays an important role and helps the laptop to perform seamlessly in the background. It is always recommended to have more storage to save media files and boot the laptop seamlessly. Different types of hard drives used for storage are SSD, HDD and SSHD.

4. How to choose a RAM?

Larger RAM’s have an ability to work seamlessly. You can choose a RAM depending on your usage and the type of work you do. Generally, 8 GB of RAM is a standard capacity for work, online classes and surfing.

5. How to choose a processor?

While choosing a laptop, the CPU processer must be chosen wisely. The processor not only makes your laptop work speed but also the number of cores.

6. Important features to look for in a laptop

Important features you need to look in a laptop before buying, here we have listed few specifications to look for before buying a laptop.

USB Port: The Type-C USB Port offers functionality and speed of the laptop.

The Type-C USB Port offers functionality and speed of the laptop. Display: The display of the laptop plays an important role, look for OLED displays, they are better than real life images.

The display of the laptop plays an important role, look for OLED displays, they are better than real life images. Touchscreen: The touchscreen display makes the interface simpler and has easy access.

The touchscreen display makes the interface simpler and has easy access. 2-in-1 pcs: The next generation laptops that can be used as a tab or a laptop these can be fold or can be detached as a tablet.

Wi-Fi: The Wi-Fi connectivity is the most important feature in the laptop. Get the next generation Wi-Fi 6 as it is faster than the standard Wi-Fi.

The Wi-Fi connectivity is the most important feature in the laptop. Get the next generation Wi-Fi 6 as it is faster than the standard Wi-Fi. Graphics: Look for laptops which have NVIDIA graphic cards.

7. Battery life

The battery life of a laptop depends on the usage and other things like screen time, brightness, resolution and the kind of program we are running on the laptop. It also depends on the manufacturer quoted battery life. However, if you plan to use the laptop at home and or work, you will need at least 7 hours of usage, with 8+ hours being ideal.

8. Webcam

Your laptop must be equipped with a webcam. there are few laptops that don’t have an inbuilt webcam. Most webcams come with a 720p, especially the lower-priced basic laptops.

9. Keyboard quality

For long typing sessions, you will need a comfortable keyboard. Don’t go for keyboards that packs in every key because that can give a poor user experience when looking for a specifics keys like arrow or delete keys.

10. CPU

Even if you are not a technical person, here is a chance for you to gain good knowledge by seeing the stickers plastered on new laptops as Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processor. Intel Core processor gives the best performance when it comes to multitasking and multimedia task.

The Core i3 process is the most basic one found in the entry level processor. The Core i5 processor makes the majority of mainstream computers. The Core i7 processor-based computers are for those who wants the best performance by the laptops. Some of the larger laptops do have Core i9 processor. Laptops which have Intel Core i9 process are much faster than laptops running with Core i7 processor.

11. Built Quality

Modern laptops come with water and dust resistant quality. Few laptops are built with a military grade protection. It indicates a minimum level of durability. Most of the laptops are made up of tough material that measure resistance to shock, cold, heat, humidity and rain.

Final Words

You need to balance all these features according to your needs and budget. The key to buy a laptop is choose the best that suits you. If you don’t play games on your laptop, it is recommended not to buy a gaming laptop as it comes with a high configuration and is expensive compared to other laptops. There are minimal differences between new generation laptops. Look for manufacturers websites to stay updated about upcoming laptops coming in the marking. Also stay updated with the Tech news so that you get the laptop at the best price before the next generation is released in the market.