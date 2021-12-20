Experience the Ultimate Holiday Thrill with the BLUETTI Christmas Sale, Now Live

Energy solutions leader BLUETTI is at it again, this time with a year-end Christmas sale event everyone shouldn’t miss!

Every home deserves green and sustainable energy, and what better way to get this done than to buy discounted Bluetti power products?

The AC300 is the very definition of modular power, being adaptable to both indoor and outdoor conditions. It’s currently Bluetti’s flagship product, and the company has spared no expense in bringing it to the masses.

By itself, the power station can accommodate up to four B300 battery packs for a whopping 12,288Wh of usable energy. It can be charged via solar or AC, and simultaneously at an impressive 5,400W with two B300 packs.

But that’s not all- pair the AC300 with the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro and you effectively double the capacity, power and voltage to a mind-boggling 24,576Wh, 240V and 6,000W, which can provide all your family’s energy needs day in and day out.

Maximum promotional discounts can reach up to $3,700 with solar bundles. You also enjoy a $500 off right away as the AC300 and B300 combo starts at $3,199 instead of $3,699.

Every certified camping enthusiast, RVer and weekend warrior should have the AC200MAX and B230 in tow with them. Living the van life and having all your creature comforts is definitely the way to go!

The AC200MAX is the upgraded version of the beloved AC200, featuring a built-in 2,048Wh battery and the ability to accommodate up to two B230s or B300s for a total of 6,144Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively.

Another thing you should know is that the AC200MAX can be charged up to 80% using only direct sunshine for approximately 2 hours.

Maximum promotional discounts can reach up to $1,700 with solar bundles. You get $100 off immediately as the AC200MAX and B230 will cost $1,899 instead of $2,099.

There’s a good chance that you can find what you need when you look for portable power stations and solar panel savings during the Bluetti Christmas Sale.

In the portable solar generator section you can get the EB55 or the EB70S. The EB55 is the smaller unit, but it’s packing a 537Wh battery pack and a 700W inverter. The bigger system, the EB70S has a 716Wh battery pack and an 800W pure sine wave inverter.

Right now you can grab the EB55 at $50 off, which brings the price down to $449 while the EB70S is $50 and priced at just $549.

Feeling Lucky? Try Bluetti’s Christmas Luck Wheel

Shoppers who spend $1,000 during Bluetti’s holiday event are in for a treat. Spin the Luck Wheel and you can get a 6-foot Christmas tree, BLUETTI portable power stations and a whole lot more.

Some of the freebies include the EB55, AC10, AC20 or AC50S. The wheel decides in random, and if you’re lucky you can get away with more swag or a Christmas tree you can bring home and decorate.

The Luck Wheel promo and BLUETTI Christmas Sale starts now until December 31, 2021. Make sure to visit the official Bluetti website to learn more and shop for your next portable and green power setup.