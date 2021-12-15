FaceID or Fingerprint Lock – Which is the Best?

There was one noticeable omission in the iPhone X when Apple revealed it back in September 2018. It did not have the Home Button as we used to see in the iPhone 5S to iPhone 8 Plus models.

Apple determined that the iPhone’s only essential button wasn’t actually that vital after all in order to maximize screen space.

In some respects, this was a shocking move because Apple has never been a risk-taking firm. And eliminating the Home button, which houses the fingerprint sensor, was always going to be contentious.

So, which is more secure, the fingerprint lock or the FaceID? Here’s everything you need to know.

FaceID vs. Fingerprint Lock: The Showdown

While you can lock apps on the iPhone easily using both FaceID and TouchID, there’s a huge difference in terms of convenience. Unlocking the iPhone has become pretty hard since the pandemic has hit, as we all are wearing masks, so the face isn’t recognized by the phone’s camera.

Fingerprint Recognition Lock: The Pros and Cons

Fingerprint technologies have taken over the world since major tech corporations first introduced them over five years ago. Let’s look at the benefits and drawbacks of it, just like any other piece of software.

Pros

Security:

Every person on the planet has unique characteristics, but nothing differs more than a fingerprint pattern. Moreover, it is difficult to duplicate, making fingerprint recognition one of the safest.

Accuracy:

The fingerprint locking system is the most accurate, and you can unlock your iPhone in a snap. Just place the finger, and you are good to go.

Affordability:

Phones equipped with fingerprint locks are cheaper as compared to phones with FaceID. Also, getting a fingerprint recognition system repaired costs less as compared to the FaceID system.

Cons

Physical Sensor Disadvantages:

The fingerprint sensor must be clean to unlock the phone. As a result, the technology will not work if the finger or the sensor is unclean, damp, or covered with gloves. Furthermore, the scanner’s size may not always fit the user’s fingers, making it difficult to reach the sensor.

Hygiene:

The users risk spreading undesired microorganisms after using a fingerprint scanner frequently and placing the gadget next to the face or anywhere near it, which does not appear pleasant.

FaceID Recognition: The Pros and Cons

The fingerprint scanner has almost lost all relevance since the globe adopted the facial ID feature. It also opened up a whole new universe of possibilities for more slick, attractive design solutions that felt more natural to use. Read on to learn more about the clear advantages of facial recognition software.

Pros

Simple and Convenient

The facial ID system is considerably more inclusive than the fingerprint biometric, making it simple for everyone to access their technology. Moreover, it does not require any specific activities to unlock the device, which is fantastic for users with limitations of any kind.

Unlocks the Phone Quickly

FaceID can unlock your iPhone quickly, thanks to the advanced tech used by Apple. These sensors can even detect the face with a pair of glasses or goggles. Just glance at the phone to unlock it.

Doesn’t Unlock If Your Eyes are Closed

The FaceID recognition system does not unlock the iPhone if your eyes are closed. No one can unlock your phone while you are sleeping, which takes security to another level.

Cons

Access to Sensitive Data:

Face recognition technology’s recording, and the scanning might make people feel like they’re being watched and monitored all the time.

Furthermore, using facial recognition, the police may quickly locate any person in the database.

Face recognition technology is also used by regimes with limited personal freedom to eavesdrop on residents and jail anyone they view as intruders.

Cannot Unlock with a Mask

You cannot unlock the iPhone with the mask on, provided you have an Apple Watch. Removing the mask multiple times can make it challenging to unlock the phone.

Final Thoughts: FaceID vs. Fingerprint Lock Which is Better?

Well, both unlocking systems have their own pros and cons, so the choice is entirely up to you! Unfortunately, the latest-gen iPhones come with FaceID only, so if you are planning to upgrade, there is no option left for you to use TouchID. However, you can use the fingerprint dongle to use TouchID with your latest iPhone.