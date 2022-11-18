Best 3 Ways To Factory Reset iPhone Or iPad Without Apple ID Password –Laster Version 2022

Why do we need to Factory Reset iPhone?

If you have forgotten the Apple ID and password of your Apple device, then you must be worried about recovering that. Or you may need to Factory reset your phone if you have bought a second-hand iPhone or iPad.

Irrespective of the reason, it is doable if you want to know how to factory reset your iPhone without an Apple ID password. The article will discuss four methods of how to reset your iPhone without password, you can pick the one that suits you best!

The Best 3 Ways To Factory Reset iPhone or iPad Without Apple ID and Password

Do you want your iPhone can be perfect to use like a new one ? it is crucial to pick the right method for resetting. So far, 4uKey is one of the best methods anyone can try by following simple steps.

Method 1. Use the Reset Tool – 4uKey to Factory Reset your iPhone Without Apple ID Passwords

Before getting into how to use 4uKey to factory reset your Apple device, let’s briefly learn about the tool.

4uKey is a powerful password-unlocking program for Apple users who have forgotten the passcode or have Touch ID or Face ID issues.

This iPhone screen unlocker can remove the screen time passcode and bypass MDM in minutes. The best part of 4uKey is it is 100% safe and doesn’t leave viruses after using it.

It is perfectly compatible with the latest Apple devices to reset iPhone without password and Apple ID. Follow the steps mentioned below to restore the factory settings of your device.

Step 1. Download and install 4uKey from the official website on your computer. Once done, run it and select “start” to proceed.

Step 2. Click “Next” when the program has automatically detected the locked device when it is connected to the computer.

Step 3. The firmware package will show up in this step. In this step, you must verify that it corresponds to the model of your device and your iOS version before clicking “Download” if it does.

Step 4. You can select “Start to Remove” to unlock the locked iPhone once the download is finished.

And that is all! You have successfully factory reset your iPhone.

Method 2. Factory Reset iPhone Without Apple ID Password With iTunes

For learning how to erase an iPhone without apple id password, the iTunes method comes in second.

It is suitable for all the latest versions of the iPhone. If you do not have an Apple id and password, follow the instructions below to explain how to use iTunes to factory reset your iPhone.

Step 1. Launch the latest version of iTunes on your laptop, if you don’t have one, make sure you update it.

Step 2. Connect your iPhone to the laptop via USB cable.

Step 3. A mobile phone icon will appear on the screen, select it.

Step 4. Click on the “Summary” tab, you’ll see your iPhone connected.

Step 5. On the right side of the screen, click on the “Restore iPhone” option to finish the process.

Method 3. Factory Reset iPhone without Apple ID via Settings.

This method has some restrictions, including the need to disable Find My iPhone and the requirement that you know the restriction passcode. You can follow this method to Factory reset your iPhone without Apple ID

Keep reading to learn how to reset your iPhone if you remember the password for your iOS device.

Step 1. Open the Settings application.

Step2. Select “General” > “Reset”.

Step3. Click Erase All Content and Settings

Step4. To verify the passcode and click “Erase iPhone”.

Note: You must know your iPhone passcode for this method

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you factory reset an iPhone without an Apple ID?

Yes, you can by following the relevant method.

How do you reset a disabled iPhone without iTunes or iCloud?

The quickest and simplest way is to use the 4uKey method.

Does a factory reset to wipe everything iPhone?

Yes, it will delete the data on your phone if you perform a factory data reset.

Final words

It is likely to forget the id and password of something; however, this article offers multiple ways to reset the device by following the right instructions.

One of the easiest and most efficient methods to factory reset is the 4uKey method. However, if you remember your password and Apple Id, you can try any of the other three methods discussed above.