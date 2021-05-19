There are a lot of worries and headaches in this day and age that can trouble one’s mind. As such, having an idea about what the future holds can bring great relief to people.

People look on the internet for free fortune teller sites for accurate online fortune telling. Earlier, traditional fortune tellers with little shops around the streets used to be common. However, you can never trust them due to the scams going out there.

Online fortune tellers are a whole different story. Due to the ratings and reviews available on each teller, you can always know if they are genuine or fake. Not just that, but the offers provided by online sites are just too good to resist

Take a look at these top picks for instance, and what they provide you with:

Psychic Source- 3 free minutes, then $1 per minute

Oranum- Get $9.99 free Oranum credits

LifeReader- Get first phone call for $0.19 per minute

AskNow- Get first 5 minutes for free

MysticSense- 5-minute fortune reading for free

1. Psychic Source- Online Fortune Teller for Everyone

The success story of Psychic Source revolves around two things- an easy to use interface coupled with genuine pricing plans.

You can get your fortune reading on Psychic Source in many ways possible, which include live chat, phone call, and video recordings.

The fortune tellers on Psychic Source have many years of experience in the field. The best way to get a fortune reading on this platform is through their clairvoyants, which can perceive future events through the spiritual images that only they can see.

Psychic Source offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which means that if you aren’t satisfied with your reading or your fortune teller, you get a complete refund. This, of course, has some terms and conditions applied to it.

As a new user, you can have a free fortune reading for the first 3 minutes. After that, there are more introductory offers such as readings for as low as $1 per minute. This can be seen as quite a bargain, considering real-world fortune tellers can cost you many times more.

2. Oranum- Real Fortune Tellers Through Video

Oranum provides fortune readings through video feeds of the fortuneteller. Every medium on the platform will have their video feed turned on, which you can check out even without joining the service.

You can view this video feed even without being a member of the platform. If you want the person to tell you your future, you can ask them a question or get a general fortune reading by typing a question.

However, in order to ask a question or get a reading for yourself, you need to join the platform and purchase credits. The good thing is, there is a special offer which provides you free Oranum credits.

3. LifeReader

LifeReader is another genuine option for finding a fortune teller online. It provides readings through chat and phone calls.

While other platforms offer tools such as cartomancy, numerology, and more, LifeReader only relies on Tarot cards if you want assisted reading. Other than that, you can also get the basic simple reading based on your fortuneteller’s intuition.

LifeReader is a good option if you want a fortune reading for indications about where your love life is going. Other than that, it is a good idea to choose other options over it.

If you are a new user at LifeReader, you can get any package at 50% off. The first phone call is charged at the rate of $0.19 per minute. If you are getting a reading through chat, you get 4 free minutes.

4. AskNow

AskNow provides fortune readings mainly through phone calls, but a chat option is available as well. Every fortune teller has their own extension number, which you can use while calling AskNow to get your own reading.

When it comes to experience in the field, you are going to find better options in the top picks mentioned above. Even so, AskNow has a lot of fortune tellers which you can try out if the other platforms are not much to your liking.

The good thing is that you can get five free minutes at AskNow to get a fortune reading for you before you actually pay for using the service.

5. MysticSense

MysticSense is a minimalistic psychic website which is a good option if you want a basic fortune reading and nothing more. It provides fortune readings through chat, phone calls, and video.

In terms of experience and number of features offered, you might like the other options presented above better than MysticSense.

However, MysticSense is one of the cheapest options out there. You can get a genuine fortune teller for as low as $0.99 per minute. There is hardly any other website that can offer the service at a lower price.

Not to forget, if you are using MysticSense for the first time, you can get a 5-minute fortune reading for free.

6. Kasamba- Most Experienced Fortune Teller Online

Talking about the best free fortune teller sites and not having Kasamba on the top spot would be quite unfair. Kasamba is unarguably the most popular online fortune telling websites, with 191 fortune tellers available to provide you with your reading.

In fact, there is a whole section on Kasamba dedicated towards fortune telling. This can tell you how serious they are about providing you with genuine fortune telling service.

Fortune telling on Kasamba is available through live chat or email. If you are getting a reading through live chat, you are billed on a per-minute basis. Getting your fortune through email is charged on a fixed-estimate.

However, you don’t have to worry about the charges since you can avail three minutes worth of reading for free.

Every fortune teller has their own profile page and reviews and ratings. These ratings are left by verified users who have used their services, so you don’t have to worry about any marketing gimmicks here.

The pricing of expert fortune tellers on the platform can seem a tad bit high. However, there is nothing to be scared about and you don’t have to dig into your pocket. You can simply use this introductory Kasamba offer to get a free fortune reading.

7. Keen- Genuine Online Fortune Telling for Free

Keen has a combination of both- experienced psychics and cheap prices. In fact, there are some fortune tellers on the platform that even have an experience of over 40 years in the field.

Every fortune teller’s profile on the platform includes their specialities, reviews, ratings, and even the year since they are a member of the platform.

On Keen, you can get your fortune reading through chat as well as phone calls. If you compare the rates of the fortune tellers of Keen with other platforms such as Kasamba, Keen emerges out to be the winner.

As a new user, you get to enjoy 3 free minutes with a fortune teller of your choice. You can use these free minutes with even the best fortune tellers on the platform.

8. California Psychics

The good thing about California Psychics is that it is easiest here to find a fortune teller with whom you feel a connection. For example, you can choose various styles based on what you want, such as inspirational, confessional, and straightforward.

You can get a fortune reading at California Psychics through phone calls and chat. If the fortune teller you want is busy, there is a useful feature of requesting a callback from the person.

A unique feature about California Psychics is its Karma Rewards system, which can be seen as a loyalty program for using the service. You also get $20 worth of free credits when you join California Psychics.

There are many other introductory offers that make fortune readings through California Psychics simply worth it. For example, you can get a reading for just $1 per minute.

9. Tell My Tarot

Tell My Tarot relies on tarot cards to get you an online fortune teller reading. You can get answers to your questions, such as which path you should take in your future.

However, it is important to keep in mind that Tell My Tarot relies on tarot cards only. Therefore, if you want any other type of fortuneteller, this is definitely not the platform for you. This is a fair warning for people who do not feel a connection with tarot cards.

Tell My Tarot can also tell you what your life is going to be like if there are no important changes you make in it. This is one of the most common reasons for which people use this service.

10. Fortune Telling Plus

Fortune Telling Plus is a relatively unknown fortune telling service. Even so, it offers a lot of good options if you want an online fortune teller reading.

Some of the options through which you can find out your fortune at Fortune Telling Plus include horoscope, numerology, tarot cards, palm reading, psychic reading, magic 8-ball, and more.

If you are looking to browse through various fortune teller profiles and make a connection, you are not going to find it at Fortune Telling Plus. If you want a simple site where you can get a fortune reading with a single click, Fortune Telling Plus works well.

How to Choose an Online Fortune Teller at Kasamba?

When you are choosing a fortune teller from the vast options available at Kasamba, the following tips can turn out to be useful:

Make the best out of your 3 free minutes. You don’t have to spend it all on the same fortune teller. You can try as many as you want until you find the perfect teller.

The most important thing in choosing your fortune teller is to find the right connection with the person. This is more about your gut feeling than you might think.

Go through the entire profile of the fortuneteller towards whom you are inclined. View their reviews and ratings to make sure they have served many clients in the past with satisfactory results.

How Fortune Telling Works?

Regardless of whether you are using an online fortune teller or someone in your locality, the working process is more or less the same.

Different cultures and different beliefs employ various types of fortune telling techniques to interpret your future. Based on this, you can find out what is in store for you in the nearby future as well as the long run.

According to most beliefs, what your future holds is already set in stone and you cannot alter it. What you can do is use an expert fortune teller who can interpret this future for you.

While the basics of the process are the same and rely on your spiritual energy, the tools used to interpret this energy can vary. Some of the common fortune telling methods include:

Clairvoyance

Crystal balls

Reading tea leaves

Cartomancy

Runes

Palmistry

There are many other methods used as well. People are generally inclined towards one of them more than the other. Therefore, you should decide beforehand which tool you feel more comfortable with.

If you still have confusion and cannot decide, you can use free online fortune tellers to try out these tools one by one.

Endnotes

Getting your free fortune reading online is an offer too hard to resist. Even the non-believers give it a try since what can be the harm.

If you are a believer in spirituality, wanting to get a fortune teller reading is completely understandable. Online fortune tellers are the way to go in this day and age due to the transparency that the online sites can provide.

Try out the free fortune teller sites for accurate online fortune telling mentioned in this list. You will end up thanking me later.