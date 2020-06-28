Are you looking for a way to spy on an iPhone without having to jailbreak it? If that is the case, you are in the right place.

Monitoring an iPhone’s data is not really a hard task. Most people think that spying on an iPhone requires the programming skills of pro hackers. However, there are a lot of iPhone spy apps available that do all the hard work for you.

Therefore, all you need is an account on one of these applications and you are good to go. The only problem is that not all iPhone monitoring applications are created equally. There are pros and cons of every application. This is why I will discuss the best iPhone spying apps and rate them in the order of preference.

Best iPhone Spy #1: Minspy

When it comes to the best iPhone spy app, Minspy definitely ranks on the top. Minspy is the best spy app for iPhone that can be used from any web browser, whether that of a computer or a phone.

Minspy offers monitoring services for both Android phones and iPhones. Both are quite remarkable, and the benefit of Minspy’s iPhone monitor is that you can get an iPhone’s data without even touching that iPhone.

Some of the unique points that make Minspy rank on top of this list include:

● Web Dashboard:

Minspy offers a single platform web dashboard from where you can use all of its features. This dashboard opens in every web browser of every device. Additionally, it is so easy to use that no one will have any trouble with it.

● No Jailbreak Required:

Most iPhone spy apps ask you to jailbreak the target device in order to work. However, Minspy can spy on the iPhone without jailbreak. This is a big relief as jailbreaking an iPhone can harm its integrity.

● Feature-loaded:

There are more than 35 features that you get with Minspy. This makes Minspy an all-inclusive app that can do anything possible when we are talking about iPhone spying.

● Data Security:

Minspy takes extra measures when it comes to keeping the user’s data safe. In fact, it does not store any of your private data on its servers. Even Minspy’s own team does not have access to this private data.

In order to provide a glimpse of all these cool things, Minspy also offers a free web demo which you can check on its website.

Best iPhone Spy #2: Spyine

While Spyine is one of the best apps to spy on iPhone without jailbreak & installation, it has risen to fame pretty quick. A lot of media outlets are giving positive reviews about Spyine, and I don’t think they are wrong.

Spyine can track each and every bit of data of an iPhone and provide it to your system. The iPhone owner will never have a clue that you have eyes on their data.

Some of its features include:

● Social Media Spy:

Social media spy feature gives you access to each and every social media message. This includes messages from platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

● Call Monitoring:

Call monitoring feature shows you the logs of all incoming and outgoing calls on the device. You can even record the phone calls if you like.

● Location Tracking:

Location tracking shows you the live location of the device 24×7. You can also see their recent locations along with the timestamps for each location.

● SMS Tracker:

You can also view their SMS messages, OTPs, iMessages, and more with Spyine. This lets you access their private social media platforms with their credentials.

There are a lot of other features for you to use. If you want a preview, you can give Spyine’s demo a try.

Best iPhone Spy #3: Spyic

Spyic is another remote spy app for iPhone that support each and every iPhone and iOS version. With Spyic, it just takes about five minutes to get the data of any iPhone.

Even though Spyic has been around for so long, there are still regular updates available to accommodate changes in the iOS environment. If you want a reliable iPhone spying solution, Spyic is not going to disappoint you.

Best iPhone Spy #4: Cocospy

Cocospy has been around for as long as iPhones have been around. It provides secure solutions to track an iPhone’s data without touching it.

It is designed keeping in mind the convenience of its users. Therefore, all you need is knowledge on how to use your web browser, and you can use Cocospy with ease.

Best iPhone Spy #5: Spyier

While Spyier comes with all the features that the other apps on this list offer, its location tracker has been especially lauded by reviewers.

Spyier is a good idea if you want to keep an eye on your kids and know that they are safe and sound. With Spyier, you can also learn about what your partner has been doing behind your back.

Therefore, if you are in any of these situations, you should go ahead and try out Spyier without any second doubts in mind.

Best iPhone Spy #6: Neatspy

There are a lot of iPhone spying apps that launch well but fail miserably after a brief time due to shortcomings in their design or software. Neatspy is a recent iPhone spying solution too. However, from the looks of it, it is here to stay.

Neatspy has flawless architecture and design. There are no bugs or glitches in its system, so you will not have a problem using it.

Best iPhone Spy #7: Clickfree

If we were ranking iPhone spying apps based on popularity alone, Clickfree would surely be on top of the list.

Clickfree provides iPhone spying solutions for your near and dear ones. You just have to know their iCloud credentials and the rest of the job lies up to Clickfree.

Just like the cool apps we have been reviewing above, Clickfree can work without having to root or jailbreak the target device.

Best iPhone Spy #8: Spyera

There was a time when you might have spotted Spyera in the upper half of lists like this. However failing to adapt to changing and improving times have led Spyera to slip down a few spots.

While Spyera provides a working iPhone spying solution, the major deal breaker comes in the form that Spyera asks you to jailbreak the target iPhone in order to work.

Not just that, even with this big disadvantage, Spyera charges a very high subscription fee from its customers.

Therefore, use Spyera once you have checked and gone through the other entries on this list.

Best iPhone Spy #9: Phonespector

Phonespector is designed for parents to keep an eye on their children. As such, it lacks many features that the other apps on higher places offer you.

However, if your basic needs are just to keep an eye on your child’s location, Phonespector will not disappoint you.

It does not require you to jailbreak the target device. Although you should keep in mind that its interface has a few glitches here and there.

Best iPhone Spy #10: Spybubble

When people try out Spybubble for the first time, they think of it as a fake app or a scam due to its looks. I do not blame them considering that Spybubble fails miserably in its interface design.

However, if we look at the plethora of apps that claim to offer iPhone spying but does not, Spybubble deserves a spot on this list for providing working phone spying solutions.

It should be the last option on your list if you do not want the bar set too low.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the answers to some common doubts that people ask:

Q: Do I need to jailbreak the target iPhone in order to monitor its data?

There are many iPhone spy apps that ask you to jailbreak the target iPhone. However, most of the apps mentioned on higher ranks on this list do not require it.

Q: How long does it take to spy on an iPhone?

It depends on the iPhone spying method you choose. For example, if you go ahead with Minspy, it will take you about 3-4 minutes to get things ready. With Spybubble, it can take you a couple of hours.

Q: Can I spy on an iPhone for free?

iPhone spying solutions take a lot of effort and resources to develop. This is why you will not find free iPhone spy apps.

Q: What can I view while spying on someone’s iPhone?

Spying on an iPhone through these methods can give you its entire data, including social media messages, location, texts, call records, and more.

Q: Will the iPhone owner know that I am spying on them?

I have taken great care in reviewing these applications myself and making sure they do not get you caught in the act. Therefore, if you use these methods, the iPhone owner will never know about it.

Endnotes

You now know how to track an iPhone with ease. You should apply the methods described here to find out the location of anyone’s iPhone and learn if they are safe.