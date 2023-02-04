From MacBook to Monitor: Building the Ideal Apple Desk Setup

As an Apple enthusiast, one of the most exciting things you can do is build your setup. It does not matter if you do it for work or simply because you enjoy all Apple products’ sleek design and functionality. A great configuration can significantly affect your work life and leisure time.

In this blog post, we will take a look and explore the process of building you an ideal, powerful Apple desk setup.

Apple Desk Essential Component: Mac, Monitor, Accessories

Let us begin with our setup heart – a Mac. It is the most easily recognizable machine they have, even though it comes in different versions and sizes. A perfect choice for our configuration can be one of these:

Apple Mac Pro;

Mac Mini;

Mac Studio.

After you pick the base of your system, you ought to choose the other components. Usually, these are things like monitors, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, desks, speakers, web cameras, headsets, and more.

Note: Remember, each computer has pros/cons and is perfect for specific purposes.

Funding Your Ideal Apple Desktop Setup

Example of a Powerful Apple Desk Configuration

This build will focus on specific people’s requirements, like software developers, video games, and graphic designers. Thus, this desktop setup is for them and consists of the following:

Any L-shaped desk – Preferably with a glass top;

Apple Mac Pro – You can also substitute with a Mac Studio;

Monitor – Apple Studio Display, Dell, or LGs are perfect – make sure to get a 4k one;

Keyboard – Logitech MX Keys, for example;

A mouse – Any cabled one with DPI over 10k;

Audioengine HD3 would do the perfect job for speakers.

Additionally, you can get a webcam or a headset based on your needs. Remember that this setup can be powerful, it works perfectly for your job or games (if you install windows), but it’s expensive. It is seeable that a suitable configuration can cost you a few thousand.

Why Are Apple Products Popular?

We can quickly point out that Apple products are used globally. Most iOS devices like Macs or iPhones form around 60% of those used in countries like the USA and Japan.

That’s mainly due to their outstanding designs and features combined with the exceptional parameters of all Apple products.

Bottom Line

Now that we have shown you this configuration, you only have to hunt for the parts. Note that you can find discounts on most holidays or specific store sales. Make sure you pick only compatible components, and you will be more than happy with your Apple desk setup.