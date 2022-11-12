Get Big Savings on BLUETTI’s Deeply Discounted Black Friday Door Crasher Deals

Portable power company Bluetti is no stranger when it comes to the holiday shopping rush. This November 11, there will be thousands of dollars worth of discounts to be had on select products. What’s more, Bluetti will be holding special events, including freebies, Lucky Draws, exclusive giveaways, and Mystery Boxes.

The AC500 and B300S (save $600)

The newest portable power station to come from Bluetti, the AC500 is entirely modular and compatible with the B300 and B300S. You can load up on six B300S batteries and achieve a mind-boggling capacity of 18,432Wh.

Boasting significant improvements over its predecessor, the AC300, you get 5,000W continuous power and a max surge of 10,000W, which can power even the most demanding home appliance you have. Charging maxes out at 8,000W with both solar panels and a wall outlet.

The AC300 and B300 (save $700)

Featuring up to 16 ports for simultaneous charging and powering up home appliances and equipment, the AC300 is modular and can achieve up to 12,288Wh of capacity with four B300 batteries. Spoiled food in blackouts or having no way to charge up essential devices outdoors is a thing of the past when you have the AC300 in tow.

The AC200MAX and B230 (save $499)

Small yet infinitely capable, the AC200MAX has the latest cutting-edge innovation, including a 2,200W inverter and 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery. Connect two B230 units and the capacity reaches a respectable 6,144Wh.

The AC200MAX is Bluetti’s compact power center on the go or at home. The touchscreen interface and the addition of remote control via the Bluetti app are icing on the cake.

The AC200P (save $400)

The AC200P is a true mid-range power station you can take with you wherever you go. It has a LiFePO4 battery, a 2,000W AC inverter, and peak power of 4,800W. You won’t ever run out of outlet options- there’s a whopping 17 in total in this beauty.

Recharging can be done in 7 different ways, such as solar panels or AC. You’ll definitely want this in the back of your truck or van while exploring the great outdoors.

The EP500 and EP500Pro (save $1,200)

Both the EP500 and EP500Pro are literal powerhouses, able to store a max capacity of 5,100Wh. Though not the most compact and lightweight of Bluetti products, you’d still be able to move them around, thanks to four-wheel attachments at the bottom.

Delivering 2,000W and 3,000W power, the EP series can power about 90% of all your home appliances and devices. You can connect two together and achieve an impressive 2,000W/240V output.

The EB Power Station Series (save up to $100)

The EB series of products is a weekend warrior’s best friend, featuring a high-tech LFP battery, Pure Sine Wave inverter, built-in MPPT controller, wireless charging capability, multiple recharging methods, and a built-in flashlight for outdoor emergencies.

The PV120, PV200, and PV350 Solar Panels

Bluetti’s monocrystalline solar panels boast an industry-high 23.4% efficiency, with an IP65 rating and ETFE coating for extra durability. You can fold them and stash them along with your gear or car and enjoy clean and renewable power wherever you are.

Cash Out on November 11 and Enjoy Black Friday Rewards and Perks

Spend a minimum of $1,000 on bluettipower.com and you can win an EB3A, AC50, PS70, $50-$100 coupons courtesy of a Lucky Draw. Additional giveaways are given to those who reach certain thresholds, e.g., a mini fridge with a $5,000 purchase.

Basic, Pro, and Premium Mystery boxes also await those who want to try their luck, with a chance of snagging a 700Wh power station valued at over $900.

Bluetti’s Black Friday Sale is time-limited until supplies last. Make sure to visit bluettipower.com for more details.