Get Creative: 24 Best Video Marketing Samples

Video Ads are one of the oldest forms of marketing ever since the television was invented. And even today a staggering 68% of consumers prefer to learn about a product/service by watching its videos.

With video marketing on the rise and 86% of businesses using it as an effective marketing tool, video content marketing examples are a great way to learn how to strategize for your business’ promotional campaign.

Today we’ll be listing the 24 best video marketing examples of companies that have nailed it! And we’re also going to tell you why? Then Let’s get started:

1. Promo Videos

a) M&S Food: Promoting their luxury food products by incorporating popping colors, clever geometric shapes, and a non-distracting background; enough to make you eat with your eyes. A well-executed example of promo video marketing.

b) 3M stickers: Live-action of 31 seconds leaves the viewers impressed with the product’s capacity to keep the walls from damage. So you can hang your favorite frames without stress. Sharp and precise use of humor and persuasion make this marketing video example an interesting one.

2. Demo Videos

a) Reboo: A website editing software that efficiently uses its 2 minutes to highlight the best features with clear operating instructions making it a convenient choice even for beginners. A demo video marketing example that seals the deal.

b) Kite for Shopify: An easy-to-understand visual demonstration of the plugin’s user manual for setting up a fully stocked merchandise store. Accentuating its value to the existing Shopify store owners that previously managed it individually.

3. Brand Video

a) Colin Kaepernick’s commercial for Nike: An internationally loved shoe brand, is calling you to embrace yourself and break the mental shackles of imperfection with a stunning brand video advocating the brand’s vision and mission. It promotes human agility combined with cinematic effects and soft music, pushing you to achieve!

b) The Boeing Company: This video is a professional display of an industry that runs on the clock with a creative narrative of what goes on inside the world’s largest building with a dozen aircraft.

4. Explainer videos

a) Vervoe: This video content marketing example showcases strategy by addressing the key pain points of hiring and how Vervoe offers the best solution. It utilizes the audio and visual stimulus in a simple yet fun and engaging way.

b) Vintroy: Using the video format preferred by a whopping 74% audience to explain benefits of a complex product that targets inventory growth for vacation rental managers. Key takeaways are creative storytelling that illustrates what success looks like with Vintroy whilst intelligently informing about the product’s key features.

5. Case Study Videos

a) IKEA: This video was particularly aimed at promoting the IKEA furniture book, how it transforms your home interior along with testimonials creating a visually engaging story of compelling content for potential buyers.

b) Zappos: In this video, Zappos provides raw footage screaming uniqueness about their brand. Giving a warm and fuzzy feeling to the viewers watching their dedicated employees fulfill even the oddest client requests.

6. Expert Interview Videos

a) PayPal: CEO of Luggerz talks about how efficiently PayPal’s payment solution helped their business overcome challenges. This is a classic marketing video example that uses an expert’s voice to gain trust and credibility with their audience.

b) Hayyat Hotels : Cleverly done! an amazing video that promotes Hayyat’s initiative to cater more female client’s and how they achieved that with the help of Google Box that boosted their engagement rate by 2.8%; higher than the industry average. A great way for Google to build credibility using a household name.

7. Educational Videos

a) Hubspot: Their video serves as a guide for many of their 500 million users globally. A human contact demonstrating each step as the video progresses giving the video a friendly approach.

b) Volvo Trucks: With fuel prices rising this amazing video talks about ways to save fuel before turning ignition. The use of subtitles instead of voiceovers makes it easy to understand and creates awareness amongst potential buyers.

8. Event Videos

a) Event Solutions: The video is made with a highlight reel of the company’s 30 years of expertise. Showcasing what they can bring to the table for the clients. From uniquely styled business events to colorfully coordinated weddings beaming with florals.

b) Wimbledon: Their first-ever series of marketing videos comes with a cinematic look, emotional storytelling that captures all the pre-tournament preparations building excitement in its viewers.

9. Live Videos

a) Russel Branson’s broadcast with Tony Robbins: Exchanges valuable views and he then uses it to promote the concepts captured in his book, generating potential leads for his co-founded company Click Funnels.

b) Molbak’s Garden + Home: Their Facebook live sessions became a game changer during the pandemic enabling them to interact with their audience and promote products which they otherwise did in person. With each session featuring an employee it helped humanize the brand.

10. Animated Videos

a) Braun: A very short and targeted animation video that illustrates convenience the brand delivers to every household. Although the vocals aren’t in English the message is clear.

b) McDonald’s: Incorporates animation for promoting their delivery application to create a universal appeal and helps in garnering a more emotional connection with their customers.

11. Customer Videos

a) Epic Productions: Claims expertise in creating testimonials and their video below is proof. Their competitive advantage as a team that works hard, follows clients’ requirements, and brings their design to life are key takeaways of the video.

b) CAT: With the users highlighting benefits like (fuel efficiency, less maintenance, and competitive performance). It reinforces the brand’s credibility and trust amongst potential buyers.

12. Personalized Videos

a) Facebook: Time and again the brand converts user data into fun videos to evoke nostalgic emotions making them feel extremely connected with the brand.

b) Cadbury: Accomplished via a professional video template that can be personalized and distributed to your loved ones. Perfectly positioning the brand within its target market.

Conclusion

Marketing videos don’t have a one size fits all approach. Brands do a lot of research about audience preferences, business positioning, industry norms amongst other factors before deciding on what type of video to use for promoting their business. Lastly, the above marketing video examples can help ease your decision of what type would suit your needs. This is crucial since 90% of customers say videos help them make buying decisions.