Whether you want to promote your small business, page, or product, there is no better platform than Instagram. Instagram is one of the most powerful and fast-growing social media platforms. Each day countless numbers of people brands are joining this network.

So, what’s so special about Instagram? And most importantly, what Instagram can do for your brand?

Instagram can help you to increase traffic to your page and further to your blog/site, make more sales, or even your brand can also turn into a trendsetting influencer.

The best example is Kylie Jenner. When she launched her brand’ Kylie Cosmetics’, she only used social media platforms to promote her brand. She posts Instagram posts and stories to give information about the products. These things may seem small, but they’re actually quite impactful. How? Because we all know how successful her brand is now! In this fast and online world, social media platforms can be an effective tool to grow your business.

However, these days just posting a picture isn’t enough!

That’s because currently, over 1.4 billion people are using the app. That’s why sometimes it’s challenging to get noticed on this platform. So, if you want to grow your brand, the first thing you have to know is to know who you want to engage. This is so important to know who you’re trying to attract because this will give you the right direction for your posts.

This may be a bit difficult at first but not impossible. There are many specialized tools and strategies by which you can get real Instagram followers in no time.

In this post, we will tell you about seven different strategies you can use to create real engagement and get real followers. So, Keep reading to learn how you can get real Instagram followers.

Here are the top seven strategies to get real Instagram followers in 2022:

1. Optimize your bio and profile

Whenever a new user comes to your profile, the first thing that they’ll notice is your Instagram bio. The user will become your follower or not is basically dependent on how and what you write in the bio. So, try to make it as interactive and eye-catching as possible.

You have to write about who you are, what your brand is all about, and that too in that limited space. You can also add your brand-relevant emojis to make it more visually appealing. Also, if you include any links, make sure that they’re not long and confusing. To shorten and optimize links, you can use a link in bio tool.

2. Publish more content

Another important tip you should know if you want to get real Instagram followers is to make more good quality content. The more you post content, the more likely you are to gain people’s attention.

A recent study shows that, on average, about 14 industries/businesses share four Instagram posts per week!

To stay on top, produce good quality content and post them regularly with consistency.

3. Use Popular Hashtags

If you want your profile discovered by new users, include hashtags! They help new users with common interests to find your page. How? Hashtags are just like keywords as they find people to find content on a specific topic.

The right hashtags will make your content more discoverable. Users can easily tap on the hashtag from another post and find your profile. Users can also follow particular hashtags related to their favorite topic. This way, your content will reach a larger and targeted audience. And doing this will also increase your brand visibility, and ultimately you’ll get real Instagram followers.

4. Run an Instagram giveaway

Do you want to grow your Instagram following fast?

Here’s a way to achieve this: Giveaway Event! This is a great idea to instantly get likes, followers, and shares. With the right approach, you can reach thousands of users and also get many new followers. All this will be done while creating your brand more strong and powerful on the platform.

You can host Instagram giveaways such as:

Like-and-share giveaways

Tag-a-friend giveaways

Follow-to-win giveaways

5. Write amazing captions

Beautiful pictures catch the audience’s attention — Great captions, keep it!

Through captions, you can add more context and details to your post. So, brilliantly use these 2200 characters and make your content more engaging.

So what to write in captions? How to make an Instagram post interesting through captions?

Here are some ways you can write a great caption for your Instagram post:

Asking questions

Incorporate keywords

Ask people to tag a friend

Use emojis

Tell personal stories

6. Pin comments

This is a little-known technique, but it is really helpful in increasing engagement on your posts. On each Instagram post, you can pin up to three comments, and they’ll stay at the top of the comment feed.

There are two ways you can pin comments: the first way is to pin your followers’ comments. Another way is to pin your own comment to extend the post caption. You can also initiate conversation and pin comments to make your post more engaging.

7. Collaborate with others

An effective way to reach new users and gain Instagram followers is to collaborate with other Instagram creators. You can invite or collaborate with popular and well-known bloggers and Influencers through partnerships or influencer campaigns.

Make sure that you’re collaborating with the one working in the same field or who has the same interests as yours. Start the conversation with a small chat and make a good connection. This is important before you talk to them about collaborating with you.

From near-celebrity influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to micro-influencers, you can work with anyone depending upon your budget and requirement.

Boost Your Instagram Growth!

Now you know all the top strategies for Instagram growth. So, it’s time to implement them and see results. Though Instagram is a competitive platform, with the right techniques, tools and practice so can tackle everything and boost your business/brand’s visibility.

So follow all these tips and get real Instagram followers in no time!