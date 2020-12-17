Get the MacX DVD Ripper Pro for Less with this Christmas Deal

MacX DVD Ripper Pro has undergone several changes since we last saw it. The new version now has a more advanced DVD analysis engine to bypass super-protected and newly-released DVDs that cannot be read by conventional DVD rippers, as well as a massive rewrite to allow DVD decoding in non-standard formats.

In line with this you can now buy MacX DVD Ripper Pro with $29.95 Christmas deal (reg. 67.95, 56% off). MacX Ripper Pro boasts an industry-leading processing time of just 5 minutes on a full DVD to mp4 video. It’s one of the best ripping software we’ve ever come across and definitely worth your time.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro Features and Advantages

Accept Any DVD

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is now better than ever! Today’s DVDs have undergone a transformation and now feature more protection than ever before. Conventional dvd rip software can’t catch up, but MacX can.

MacX Ripper accepts all DVDs in every shape and form- encrypted DVDs, regional DVDs, 99-title DVDs, newly released DVDs, non-standard DVDs and even those that are badly structured or damaged. It’s everything you need to bring your DVD collection to the digital realm.

Standard DVD rippers can only recognize a few formats, and for this reason MacX DVD Ripper Pro shines. You can rip with confidence knowing the software can read it no matter what kind of DRM it holds.

Convert DVD to Any Format and Device

The whole point of bringing your DVD collection to digital storage is so that you can watch it in modern devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. MacX DVD Ripper understands this and offers a wealth of file format and device support for its users.

Turning your DVD to MP4, AVI, FLV, MOV and MP3 is as easy as choosing the output format. For device types, ripping to Mac, Windows, Android, iPad and iPhone is supported as well.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro has more than 350 preset profiles to make it easier to turn your DVDs into digital copies for sharing, playing, archiving and storing for future use.

Rip DVD to MP4 Without Errors

DVD to MP4 is perhaps the most commonly used ripping format for DVD owners, and with good reason. Almost any kind of modern device can recognize and playback mp4 files, from game consoles to smartphones and tablets.

MacXDVD version is available for those who want to rip DVDs on their Macs. The best part about MacX DVD Ripper Pro is that you won’t encounter any error messages while converting or when playing the video back without DVD player drive errors.

Flawless Video Quality

MacX DVD Ripper boasts the highest quality video compared to other ripping software. Conversion is faithful to the original content and touts a 1:1 backup copy.

When it comes to bringing your DVDs to the digital world MacX Pro is the one you should rely on. All the contents in the DVD will be copied, whether as an ISO image or its DVD folder counterpart.

It will be as if you’ve put on the original DVD and pressed ‘play’ on your smartphone, tablet or TV. There’s zero loss in video and audio output every time you boot up MacX DVD Ripper Pro.

Number 1 Fast Speed

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is the only one of its kind to convert DVD to video in just 5 minutes! It’s all thanks to the software’s Multi-Core CPU, Hyper-Threading and Hardware Acceleration technology, which takes full advantage of the hardware to produce high quality videos.

Aside from that, MacX DVD Ripper Pro also has ‘Advanced Deinterlacing Accelerator’ and ‘High Quality Engine’ to ensure output quality stays true to the original.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro knows the computer’s limits and won’t cause it to stutter or overheat in the process.

Edit DVD in a Few Clicks

No good ripper is complete without the ability to make a few edits for quality of life aspects, and MacX DVD Ripper Pro has this is spades.

You can trim, crop, merge and add subtitles as you want for more immersive viewing. Imagine the possibilities- cutting out ads and trailers, changing frame size to leave unwanted backdrops out, merging two movie titles to create a ‘best of’ collection and adding subs so you can read along with the video.

You won’t need professional training or know-how to do these things. MacX Pro is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive so anyone can make their desired changes and the video will still come out great.

Christmas Deal – MacX 4-in-1 Multimedia Bundle

The MacX DVD Ripper Pro Christmas deal is already excellent at just $29.95 (56% off). We recommend you get this or get MacX 4-in-1 Multimedia Bundle with just $39.95 (reg. $169.95, 75% off) for a truly one-of-a-kind bargain.

The MacX 4 in 1 Multimedia Bundle saves you up to 75% and is available only to the first 100 buyers. You get the official MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro, MacX MediaTrans and 5K Player as part of the deal!