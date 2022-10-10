Gift Ideas for Gadget Lovers in 2022 & Beyond!

If you know a gadget lover, then you know that they are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest tech. So, what better way to show them you care than by getting them a gift that is sure to make their jaws drop?

Here are some of the best gifts for gadget lovers in 2022. Just as a heads-up, you can get some of these at a fraction of the price over at Daymade prize draws and competitions – be sure to check them out after going through the list!

1. Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum

This is the latest and greatest robot vacuum from iRobot, and it is sure to make any gadget lover swoon. The Roomba s9+ features advanced navigation and mapping capabilities, so it can clean even the most challenging of floors. It also comes with a self-emptying bin, so your loved one won’t have to worry about constantly emptying it.

2. iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the latest and greatest smartphone from Apple. It features a massive 6.7-inch display, five camera sensors (including a telephoto lens), and up to 512GB of storage. Gadget lovers will absolutely love this phone.

3. Apple Watch S6

If your loved one is into fitness and health, then the Apple Watch S6 is the perfect gift for them. This latest version of the Apple Watch comes with a built-in ECG sensor so that they can monitor their heart health. It also has fall detection and emergency SOS features, so they can stay safe while out and about.

4. Sonos Speakers

Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers on the market, and the new Sonos Move is sure to be a hit with any gadget lover. This portable speaker can connect to any Bluetooth device, so they can take their music with them wherever they go. Plus, it has Amazon Alexa built-in so that they can control it with just their voice.

5. Air Pods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the latest version of Apple’s popular wireless earbuds. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, so your loved one can enjoy their music without any distractions. They also have a transparency mode so that they can stay aware of their surroundings. Plus, they come in a sleek new design that is sure to turn heads.

6. Macbook Air

The MacBook Air is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who is always on the go. It features a lightweight design, long battery life, and a powerful processor. Plus, it comes with Apple’s new M1 chip, which offers incredible performance and efficiency.

7. DJI Mini 2 Drone

The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to take photos and videos. This little drone can capture 4K video and 12MP photos, and it has a flight time of up to 31 minutes. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to fly, so your loved one will be up and flying in no time.

8. Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum

If your loved one is always cleaning, then they will absolutely love the Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum. This powerful vacuum can clean carpets, hardwood floors, and even pet hair. Plus, it comes with a detachable handheld unit, so they can easily clean stairs and upholstery.

9. Playstation 5

The Playstation 5 is the latest and greatest gaming console from Sony. It features a brand-new design, a powerful processor, and 8K graphics. Plus, it comes with a bunch of new and exciting games, so your loved one can dive right in.

10. Furo X Electric Folding Bike

The Furo X Electric Folding Bike is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to cycle. This bike can fold up small enough to fit in a car trunk, so they can take it with them wherever they go. Plus, it has a 250W motor, so they can easily cruise up hills.

11. Canon EOS 4000D

The Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to take photos. It features an 18MP sensor so that it can capture stunning photos and videos. Plus, it comes with a bunch of accessories, like a carry case and an extra lens so that they can get the most out of their new camera.

12. GoPro Hero9

The GoPro Hero9 Black is the latest and greatest action camera from GoPro. It features a brand-new design, a 20MP sensor, 5K video, and built-in stabilization. Plus, it comes with a bunch of accessories, like a mount and extra batteries so that they can get the most out of their new camera.

13. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to read. It features a crisp 6-inch display, 8GB of storage, and built-in Wi-Fi. Plus, it comes with a special offer that gives your loved one 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free. So they can have access to millions of books at their fingertips.

14. Philips Hue Starter Kit

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to personalize their home. It comes with three colour-changing LED bulbs and a bridge that allows you to control them with your smartphone. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that they can control their lights with just their voice.

15. Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to save money. It features a sleek design, an easy-to-use interface, and energy-saving features. Plus, it can be controlled with your smartphone so that they can adjust the temperature from anywhere.

16. Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to stay active. It features a slim design, a colour touchscreen display, and over 15 exercise modes. Plus, it tracks your heart rate, steps taken, and calories burned. So your loved one can easily track their fitness progress.

17. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to stay connected. It features a sleek design, a colour touchscreen display, and built-in LTE. Plus, it comes with a bunch of pre-loaded apps, like Spotify and Uber, so they can easily get the most out of their new smartwatch.

18. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to take care of their teeth. It features a sleek design, 5 modes, and a rechargeable battery. Plus, it comes with a travel case and 2 brush heads so they can easily take it wherever they go.

19. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

The Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to stay charged up on the go. It features a slim design, 10,000mAh of power, and 2 USB ports. Plus, it comes with cool looking carry case!

20. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

The Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker is the perfect gift for any gadget lover who loves to stay organized. It features a slim design, a loud alarm, and a replaceable battery. Plus, it comes with a loop so that they can easily attach it to their keys or bag. So they never have to worry about losing them again!

Thanks for reading!

Article by Jamie McKaye