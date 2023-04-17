Golden Inu Wants To Disrupt Bad Crypto Trading Habits With New App for Web & Mobile

Friday, Golden Inu Token launched its 2nd new crypto app in less than 2 months since its launch in the last week of February.

The new cryptocurrency app is titled ‘$Golden Dashboard.’ The concept was created by members of the DAO structured crypto-ecosystem in conjunction with its founder, Golden Takeishi.

The new app is a simple interface that makes important crypto trading points very transparent. Various news outlets call it a ‘crypto data simplification app’ and it’s supposed to help build intuitive thought on how to view a good investment that will have long term yields [ROI].

The new crypto application’s design is supposed to be friendly with not only computers but also mobile devices that operate on iOS and android.

The $Golden Dashboard highlights 8 major points every crypto trader should know and review daily before investing:

Liquid cash reserves

Market Capitalization [token in circulation]

Brand Value [ media mentions ]

Brand Equity [ social mentions & sharing ]

Where to buy the token on a trusted public crypto exchange

Upcoming Technology Developments

Live Trading Reports

Countdown to Having Same Market Cap as Shiba Inu

The “Shiba Inu Killer” may indeed be on its way to toppling its rival in terms of actual value and market cap value could follow.

The $Golden Dashboard is the first of its kind of any cryptocurrency. Though it is a simple tool, it revolutionizes the way cryptocurrencies are presented and innovative to the trading space.

A mobile download app may be made available by the brand according to a recent tweet. If released, it will specifically cater to iOS and Android devices; Possibly giving options to buying & selling the $Golden token with a touch of the screen.

In separate news, the Golden Inu token is also expanding onto the Ethereum blockchain according to a Crypto News Flash report. The ERC20 version of the $Golden token will go live on public exchanges after 4 funding rounds; the project goal is to raise US$418,000.