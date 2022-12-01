Google Account Recovery – Everything You Should Consider

These days, we are all using Gmail on an almost daily basis. From workspace to personal use, Gmail has to offer great convenience and features for everyone that a vast majority of professionals tend to own their email accounts created in Google.

However, it is very much possible to lose track of your google account. This can be quite an annoying situation. Especially when you are not familiar with google recovery methods to recover your Gmail account. This can be problematic when that account holds most of your work and personal data.

For several reasons, this can happen. The most common reason and quite dangerous one could be a cyber attack. Yes, this is quite possible in corporate sectors. Especially when you are using the account in your workspace for storing or sharing business information.

Cyber security professionals emphasize using a strong password to secure your account. Also, an application to manage your passwords is crucial. This is because cyber security is one of the major concerns for businesses that rely on their activities or transactions on their network. A small reason like a single hacked account can lead to some disastrous situation. This is why it is crucial for businesses to consider staying in touch with professional customer security experts to keep their business network secure and prepared for such a situation.

Also, don’t forget to back up your data with Google as well. Just in case your account was misused you can use the restore backup from google drive feature to restore important data from emails to docs and any other related information.

Recovering Your Google Account and Password

When it comes to the google recovery account process then one of the first things you should do is recall any password or email related to your account. Following are the common scenarios related to recover a Gmail account.

You Forgot Your Email:

Though this isnt as common as forgetting passwords this happens as well. If you are the one who forgot your google email then on the google recovery account page, you will need to

Click on the “ Forgot User Name/Email” option.

You will then have to enter your Recovery contact number since you don’t know the email or username and click “Next”

You will receive a confirmation code on your phone or your recovery email (if you added any)

Once receiving the verification code, you should enter it on the given window and click “Next”

You will be given the emails associated with that information and you can choose what you are looking for.

Recovering Account Password

This is perhaps one of the most common reasons that people look for ways to recover their Gmail accounts. If you forgot your password then in the same manner:

Click on forgot password option after entering your email id.

On the google account recovery password window, you can either enter your last remembered password or get a verification code on your number or recovery email.

If you got the code then verify it on the verification window and you will be taken to the reset password window.

Recover Deleted Google Account

Instead of opening a new Google Account if you or another individual has deleted the google account, may try to recover it. To recover deleted google account, navigate to the google recovery page for google account. Fill out the box with your email address, and then click Next. then adhere to the instructions as noted in the section above.

If you want to recover deleted google account that has been deleted for a long time then you may lose the data saved in it such as emails. However, you ought to be able to recover emails from Gmail with google services straight away, including Gmail and Google Play.

Just make sure you aren’t doing anything suspicious while recovering the account. Just let google know that this google recovery account is totally legit.

Recover Emails From Gmail

If you need to recover emails from Gmail then Gmail offers a 30-day period before it deletes the email permanently. You should check your trash section of the gmail. There you will have your deleted email.

There is an app from google Gmail Message Recovery Tool which can help you to restore messages older than 30 days.

How To Recover Deleted Photos After Deleting From Recently Deleted?

It isnt very uncommon for people to delete data from their hard drives. However, sometimes, they may accidentally delete their important files and pictures which they may not want to do. Data recovery in this situation can be quite cumbersome.

One of the best ways for people who don’t want to use external software is the system restoration method. However, this will work effectively only when you have enabled it from the windows setting.

Just go to the system setting app in windows 10, go to system protection, go to system restore and enable it. Not only this will help your system to automatically back up your data but it will also help you to manage your data in the most hassle-free way possible. System restore can help you to recover deleted photos after deleting from recently deleted but some personal documents, emails, and even images cannot be restored with the restoration option sometimes.

On the phone, if they are constantly baking up data with google drive then they can restore a backup from google drive if their data have been deleted.

Recovering A Deleted Folder In Outlook

Data management is the key to providing customers with a satisfactory experience. However, maintaining a large amount of email data can be a hassle. Sometimes you may delete an important email folder from providers such as outlook.

When it comes recovering a deleted folder in outlook, you should consider checking it in deleted items folder. Just make sure the folder shouldn’t permanently be deleted. If you have it available in there then restore it to your desired folder location.

Bottom Line

Hope this article has educated you enough regarding Google account recovery and other related topics. Thanks for reading.