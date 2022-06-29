Google Reviews Matter: Why You Should Care About What Others Say About Your Business

Reviews matter in the online world, whether it’s in the form of comments on an article, reviews on Google through First Page Google Review Link Generator, or star ratings on a product listing on Amazon. While you might not think your business will be affected by these third-party opinions about your products and services, the statistics say otherwise. A growing number of consumers (over 80 percent of them, according to some sources) are making decisions based on what others have said about your company and its offerings online. If you ignore this trend—or if you actively discourage customers from leaving feedback—you could be hurting your business more than you realize.

A new era of customer satisfaction

In a day and age where customer feedback is immediate, thanks to social media and review sites like Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor, and Angie’s List, businesses must understand that every customer interaction matters. Consumers are savvier than ever before. They know when they’re being well taken care of—and when they’re not. And if you aren’t listening for cues about how to improve your services—or if you don’t have systems in place that help your company learn from customers—your business may be at risk of losing valuable repeat customers or good word-of-mouth referrals.

Is there a benefit to having positive reviews?

There are benefits to having a high number of positive reviews. Not only will people perceive your business in a better light, but you’ll also likely see an increase in web traffic and sales. Plus, positive reviews can even help attract new customers. According to BrightLocal, 54 percent of consumers consider review scores when deciding which businesses to visit or buy from. So, if you want more customers, make sure you have a strategy for responding and monitoring your reviews across multiple channels (including Google). Negative reviews are inevitable—but they don’t need to be disastrous.

Who will review your business?

The good news is that anyone can leave a review of your business on Google. The bad news is that not everyone will do it (though most will). But there are ways to nudge people into leaving you some reviews. Those who have already done business with you are among your best sources for reviews, but sometimes it’s hard to get them to do so, especially if they had a positive experience and don’t see a need to share their thoughts online.

How can you make it easy for people to leave you positive reviews?

Think about it like any other marketing campaign. Where are your customers coming from? Are they all coming through one channel (e.g., a Google AdWords buy)? If so, you might be able to give them a discount or some sort of incentive for leaving you a positive review.

How do you deal with negative comments?

No one wants to deal with a negative comment about their business or product, and in many cases, it’s best not to—certainly if you plan on staying in business. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work that way. As an entrepreneur, no matter how confident or comfortable you are with your product or service, there’s likely a time when someone will express unhappiness with what you offer. And even though positive reviews can make for some great marketing copy (not to mention free publicity), it’s just as important to know how to deal with negative comments and what strategies work best for dealing with them while they’re still fresh in people’s minds. One way is by being responsive to any complaints that do come up.