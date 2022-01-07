GRC Cryptocurrency Checks All the Boxes

Okay, so you’re interested in getting involved in crypto. But with literally thousands of crypto projects to choose from and so much to learn about each of them, deciding which projects to support can be a real head-scratcher. However, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) has developed what we call in scientific terms a “no-brainer” crypto project.

What to consider when buying crypto

There are a few things to consider when deciding which crypto you want to sink your money into:

Target market

Potential for expansion

Impact on society

Environmental friendliness

Value proposition

Utility

Let’s take a look at why GRC is the only cryptocurrency that checks all the boxes.

GRC target market

This is where GRC has a major advantage over most crypto projects. GreenCoin.AI’s fitness-plus-finance ecosystem is aimed squarely at the $4.5 trillion-dollar wellness and fitness market. By comparison, the video game industry (which is bigger than the movie and music industries combined) will bring in less than $200 billion in 2022. The average participant in the fitness activities market alone spends more than $300 each year on things like gym memberships, classes, clothing, gear, and so forth. Health junkies also spend tens of billions of dollars annually on dietary supplements.

GRC’s potential for expansion

Blockchain-based games are hot right now. The top gaming token prices have increased by up to 100x in 2021. Thousands of gamers are joining the play-to-earn community every day. Given that the wellness/fitness industry is 22.5 times the size of the gaming industry, and the genius of GRC’s burn-to-earn model, there’s quite a lot of potential for growth here.

GRC’s impact on society

There’s no question that blockchain technology will have a major impact on all aspects of modern society. But how much will various blockchain projects contribute to the health, wealth, and happiness of its community and mankind as a whole? GreenCoin.AI (GRC) is on a mission to pull together the largest community of individuals committed to the health and wellbeing of the entire planet.

GRC’s environmental friendliness

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) expects to be the first blockchain to run entirely on clean, renewable energy. Not only that, GRC’s “burn-to-earn” fitness-plus-finance ecosystem will utilize a previously untapped source of renewable energy — human energy! GRC’s lineup of blockchain-powered fitness equipment includes a stationary bike and treadmill that will convert calories into coins.

GRC’s value proposition

When we join a gym, that money is gone forever. And when we purchase fitness equipment, its value begins dropping the day you bring it home. However, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) fitness equipment is specially engineered to earn its owner crypto gains and thus is expected to retain a high resale value. Furthermore, as the value of GRC rises, so too will the value of the equipment.

GRC’s utility

Most cryptocurrencies still can’t be used to buy things in the real world. However, GRC coin isn’t just another crypto token. The GRC blockchain will connect a network of members, merchants, trainers, and content providers in a shared-interest economy. GRC collectors will be able to spend their GRC on everything from fitness gear to personal training, classes, educational and motivational content, and supplements. Participants will also be able to earn GRC in their sleep, so to speak, by anonymously sharing their data with network merchants. Moreover, GRC can also be traded for cash or other cryptocurrencies.

Buy GRC today

As you can see, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) checks all the boxes for socially, environmentally, and financially-minded crypto buyers. Crypto enthusiasts can purchase GRC coin right now on Uniswap, or by opening an account at either the Coinsbit.io, P2PB2B, or LBank crypto exchanges.

Learn more about GreenCoin.AI (GRC) at www.greencoin.ai