Greet Spring and the Great Outdoors with Massive BLUETTI Bundled Discounts

Energy solutions powerhouse BLUETTI will be holding an Easter sale starting April 7 through April 18, which is perfect for those who are interested in adding off-grid power to their camping and home energy repertoire.

The EP500- A Power Backup Behemoth

Bluetti’s flagship product EP500 is a powerhouse in terms of generating the energy you need for daily living. It can be integrated easily into your home grid so you get uninterrupted power even when the system fails.

UPS function and a robust Smart Home panel make operating the EP500 a snap. The solar generator comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect in a premium product, such as a display and remote control, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The AC200MAX- New Versatile Energy Contender

The AC200MAX is an overhaul of the AC200 series and features improved tech. You get a massive selection of available outputs (16 in total) for simultaneous charging, with an upgraded LiFePO4 battery that achieves an amazing 3,500 plus cycles to 80% original capacity.

With seven possible recharging options you can get to 100% in under two hours.

The EB55 and EB70- Travel and Camping Companions

Both the EB55 and EB70 are travel-worthy and always ready for an adventure. The lightweight structure is an outstanding plus, and Bluetti has made it even better with an ergonomic easy-carry handle for portability.

It’s just the size of a regular water cooler and requires the Bluetti solar panels PV200 or PV120. Other than that, you can enjoy the great outdoors without your tech devices running out of juice.

The AC300 and B300- Virtually Unlimited Power Storage Potential

The AC300+B300 combo is for those who need an expandable and modular power station they can rely on.

Bluetti leaves out the built-in battery so you can choose how much capacity you need. The product can accommodate up to four B300 battery packs and achieve an amazing 12,288Wh potential, which in itself can power high-demand appliances and devices thanks to the inclusion of a 3000W Pure Sine AC inverter.

Need even more power? No problem- Bluetti has made it so it’s possible to connect two AC300 units together to form a unit capable of churning out an impressive 6000W/24,576Wh/24V specifications with a Fusion Box Pro. Whatever power you need, the AC300 and B300 can deliver.

The PV350- Charge and Store Sun Power Anywhere

Tap into solar energy with the PV350 and you can charge up your Bluetti power station. It’s compatible with models such as the EP500 and EP500 Pro, as well as the AC300, AC200MAX, the AC200P and the EB150 and EB240.

Bluetti’s solar panel is high quality and can absorb sunlight at an impressive 23.4 percent conversion rate. Each panel is made from 350-watt monocrystalline and covered with a durable ETFE shell for warding off daily wear and tear. It’s also resistant to splashes and can handle light rain.

Save Big on BLUETTI Happy Easter Sale

The Bluetti Easter sale begins April 7 at 7pm PDT and ends on April 18 at the same time. Throughout the event customers can get huge discounts of up to $400 on deals and more.

You can check out other product deals and offerings at Bluetti’s official website, bluettipower.com. The ones with the biggest savings tend to run out first, so make sure to visit the website and create your own backup and portable power station solution today.

