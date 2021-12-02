GTA 5 vs GTA 4 what’s better, some major differences.

Is GTA 5 better than GTA 4? Is it really worth buying the game if you already played the previous installment? These are questions that many people have when they are deciding whether or not to purchase their favorite video game series. In this blog post, we will compare GTA 4 and GTA 5 so that you can decide for yourself which one is best for your needs.

Why is GTA 5 Better?

Customization

GTA 5 ups the customization factor by allowing players to customize everything. This angle gives them a greater sense of freedom in sculpting their unique gameplay, and it’s better than GTA 4 because in GTA 4 you can’t do anything other than race around town or shoot people while driving – there just isn’t enough variety!

Different players to Choose

Rockstar Games changed one major aspect of GTA 5 by introducing three protagonists in the story mode. They did an amazing job showing how each character is struggling with their own issues and conflicts, but it’s hard to pick a favorite because they were all so different from one another.

The best part about these new characters was being able to switch between them which made gameplay fresh every time you played through again – something we didn’t get until this game came out (although Assassin’s Creed Origins also gives us some great mechanics).

Realistic driving mechanics

GTA 4 was the first game in which you could drive a car and experience how it really feels to be behind-the wheel. The driving mechanics were so realistic that even a bump or scratch would happen as such, with anything from little dents on your hood down to cracks spreading across its surface. This feature has been changed for GTA 5 where players have much better handling of cars but without losing any realism whatsoever!

NPC Missions

GTA 5 did a fantastic job with adding random NPC missions on the road. When you’re cruising around and hear someone screaming for help, it can be hard not to stop to assist them in their time of crisis – but at least now we have this new mechanic that gives us some good Samaritan points! GTA IV lacked such an added feature which makes us sad because you always feel like there should always be something doing more than just stealing cars or shooting people up (though these activities are still fun).

Why is GTA 4 Better?

Character Depth

Even though GTA 5 gives players the opportunity to play with three different main characters, its predecessor featured a hero who had more depth and personality. The protagonist from Grand Theft Auto 4 hailed from an honest side of crime which are rare qualities among video game leads today.

Niko Bellic also did not enjoy violence unless necessary for self defense or survival reasons because he preferred peace over power at times despite being famous as one who would be reluctant about using it if given another chance.

Storyline

As a gamer myself, I can attest that GTA 4’s story was more engaging than 5. Gamers also agree the dark vibe in this game made it so much better and easier to follow with just one protagonist as opposed to three playable characters; like in the next instalment of their series where you might get mixed up on who is doing what at various points during gameplay. Because they all have different stories going forward from past events which would’ve been hard if not impossible for some people without prior knowledge about backstory details between these two titles.

With GTA 4, players could go ahead and enjoy criminal life without much fear. The police in the game were less of a nuisance than they are now; if you didn’t provoke them or have sufficient cause for arrest then officers wouldn’t interfere with your activities too much – but it’s important to keep an eye on those COPS screens at all times!

The cars in GTA 4 themselves had heavier designs that made driving realistic (and more challenging) compared to later instalments (gta 5) which featured fake high speed sports cars.

Effects and Reactions

The most important part about GTA 4 is that it’s a better game in terms of the regular events. For example, non-playable characters react more realistically to shots fired and water physics are improved which makes swimming feel natural too with waves looking practical Moreover, the push feature while swimming was also something mesmerizing gamers do not see every day.

Multiplayer Mode

The multiplayer mode in GTA 4 is one of the most memorable parts about playing. The game has a simple and easy to use interface, with up to 16 players on consoles or 32 PC users allowed per server at once.

Conclusion.

We have told you everything about both games. Now it’s up to you to decide which game you should play. In the end, I would just say, if you are graphics lover then you should play GTA 5 but if storyline or game depth is your favorite, then GTA 4 is the one you should go for.