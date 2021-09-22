Guide on how to get an Apple student discount

An Apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Apple is one of the largest tech brands with millions of users worldwide. If you’re an Apple user looking to get a new Macbook or iPad, there’s a huge chance that you could get it for less money by using the Apple student discount.

Whether you’re a college essay writer or freshman, this discount program can save you a few bucks, as long as you can prove you’re a student. Unfortunately, most students are completely unaware of this life hack. Thus, in this guide, we’ll fully explore what the Apple student discount is and guide you through the process of getting one.

Who is eligible for this discount?

There are three categories of people that are eligible for the Apple Student Discount. These include:

Higher education students :

To qualify for the Apple student discount, you’ll need to be 16 or older and enrolled in a university or college. In most cases, Apple won’t take your word for it and would still need a Student ID to prove that you’re a genuine student.

You can still get this discount as soon as you’ve accepted an offer from a school even without starting your course yet.

Parents of students :

Can parents of students get the Apple student discount too? This area can be a little grey for most people. Well, while parents of students can’t get the deal if they’re buying for themselves, they’re eligible for the discount if they’re buying on behalf of their children who are students.

People working in education :

Staff members at public and private universities and colleges can also apply for the Apple student discount. Thus, if you work in education, you only have to provide documentation that proves where you work to grab Apple’s student deals.

It’s important to note that this eligibility isn’t limited to teachers and academic staff alone; non-teaching staff can also enjoy this discount.

How much is the Apple Student discount?

Wondering how much you could save by taking advantage of the Apple student discount? Unfortunately, there’s no clear-cut answer to that. Apple doesn’t offer a universal price slash that cuts across different products. Rather, the prices vary according to the product range.

Currently, discounts are available for only iPads and Mac computers. So, if you’re looking to buy an iPhone, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, you wouldn’t be able to get a discount on these items.

Here’s a little tip though: if you buy a Mac, Pad Pro, or Ipad Air, you’ll receive a free pair of Airpods and three free months of Apple Arcade. You can also get three free months of Apple Music and Apple TV, 20% off Apple Care, and free engraving when you buy AirTags.

How to get the Apple Student discount in the US

If you’re in the United States, getting an Apple student discount is a pretty straightforward process. All you’ll have to do is visit Apple’s US Education Store and log in. it’s always best to log on from your university/college’s network if you can.

Next, pick the Apple product you want to buy, select a configuration, and add it to your basket. Finally, check out as usual.

Although Apple doesn’t always check student IDs, it’s advisable to have yours handy just in case they do ask for it during or after the purchase. If you’re unable to provide one, you might be charged an additional fee, and you certainly don’t want that.

How to get the Apple Student discount in the UK

Getting the Apple student discount in the UK is a little more complicated. You won’t just pass through with a few casual pat-downs; you’ll be x-rayed (not literally, of course) and pass through several checks to prove that you’re a student.

If you’re in the UK, visit Apple’s UK Education Store to get started. Once you’re on the site, you’ll need to sign up on a student discount website called UNIDAYS to access Apple’s educational discounts.

Next, provide a valid email address and password, your name, institution, course of study, course length, and current year of study. Once you’ve successfully completed these registration checks, you can now fully access Apple’s student discounts.

How to buy Apple products for an educational institution

If you’re looking to buy Apple products on behalf of a college or university, visit the Apple Store for Schools and Universities. Search for your educational institution and then sign in to access your institution’s store. Easy peasy!

Final thoughts

So, there you have it: your one-stop guide to getting and accessing Apple’s generous student discounts. If you still aren’t sure how to access it yourself, you can visit a physical Apple store and ask the staff to help you.

Good luck!