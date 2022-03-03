Harber London Offers Exquisite, Artisan-Made iPad and MacBook Sleeves For Your Precious Tech

If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s that our essential tech deserves the best kind of protection.

For MacBook and iPad owners, wrapping your device in highest quality leather is the best kind of love and protection you can give, and Harber London MacBook and iPad sleeves are exactly that.

Rediscover Luxury Cases That Exude Confidence and Maximum Style

Harber London’s iPad and MacBook sleeves aren’t just any ordinary leather cases- they’re made with greater attention to detail and responsible sourcing of materials.

Expert artisans are involved in the making of every leather sleeve. As for the material, the full-grain vegetable tanned leather is the best of its kind, and ensures years or even decades or hard use. What’s great about leather is that you get an excellent patina and texture the longer you use it, which means its appearance will only get better over time.

The handcrafted material is made up to speed and fits your Apple devices like a charm. Leather is a superb choice for those who want a timeless classic that’s never out of fashion. You also get the benefits of a leather case, namely waterproofing and splash-proofing, as well as dust and scratch protection, just to name a few.

Harber London cases practically last a lifetime, so you won’t have to worry about switching sleeves or protective cases ever so often. They also fit your other tech accessories, aesthetics-wise extremely well.

Premium, Handcrafted and Personalized iPad and MacBook Leather Sleeves

What separates and elevates the Harber London brand from other MacBook and iPad case products is how it’s made with absolute care. That, and you can personalize your sleeves with a logo, initials or even a phrase.

Buyers have the option to personalize their items in a variety of ways. Nearly everything, from adding you or your loved one’s initials to putting a full-scale picture can be done on the brand’s official website. You can choose the print type, font, text color or even add a photo file and imprint it anywhere in the sleeve.

Why Choose a Harber London Sleeve for Your iPad or MacBook?

Superb Craftsmanship. A premium tech product deserves an equally premium sleeve or case. Leather is a good choice for those who want their devices wrapped in protective and stylish material. The handcrafted aspect means every stitch and lining are done with attention to detail, making it a match made in heaven with your essential tech.

Unparalleled Personalization. Leather does tend to come in only a few shades, and once you’ve seen one you’ve probably seen them all. However, one way to distinguish your own iPad or MacBook is via personalization and laser engraving. Harber London allows this to a wide extent- you can add your initials, a memorable phrase, logo or even a whole picture on the leather sleeve.

Hard-Wearing Protection. Leather is a great protective material for smartphones, tablets and laptops as it offers scratch protection, water-proofing and shielding from everyday wear and tear. Harber London sources its premium tanned leather from responsible and sustainable sources, and its patina and texture is second to none.

Have an iPad or MacBook you want wrapped in premium leather? You can browse through Harber London’s best selling products here.

About Harber London

Harber London is a family-owned company who prides itself in making handmade leather goods. Their mission is to create simple yet timeless leather products that are simple yet functional and remarkable.

Expert artisans in Spain create iPad and MacBook sleeves with utmost precision. Harber London began in 2012 as a vision to provide high quality products where there was none before. Today, Harber London is a distinguished brand name that’s synonymous with premium, handcrafted laptop, tablet and smartphone leather sleeves.

Harber London caters to customers who are interested in wrapping their tech devices in luxurious and functional leather and offer free shipping, 60 day returns and a 1 year warranty on all their products.