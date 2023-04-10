Hatch Massive Savings with BLUETTI’s Easter Day Sale

There’s no better time than now to start thinking about converting to renewable energy. Popular energy station brand BLUETTI is making things easier for people to live off-grid, thanks to its slew of reliable solar-based products and huge discounts come Easter.

The Bluetti Easter campaign has hit the US shores as of April 6, bringing greater accessibility for those who want a portable power station. From solar panel bundles to significant price cuts on the most popular energy solutions, Bluetti has you covered.

Capable and Modular AC300 and B300 Combo

The AC300 and its accompanying battery module B300 launched in 2022 with great success. Expand capacity to 12,288Wh and you won’t be lacking power ever again during outdoor trips and camping under the stars. A 3,000 PSW inverter keeps things humming along, and there are several ways to top off energy.

Add $599 and Bluetti throws in a PV350 solar panel, or upgrade to the PV420 for just $699. If you want your AC300&B300 to be more portable, then you can add $99 for a brand-new folding trolley.

Long-Lasting Energy with the AC500

A modular power station through and through, the AC500 is reliable and can be expanded to carry a hefty 18,432Wh with several B300S in tow. LiFePO4 battery technology makes it stand the test of time so you won’t have to worry about longevity.

The AC500 can accept up to 8,000 input rates using solar panels and AC charging to go from 0-80% SOC in just an hour. Add a PV350 solar panel with the AC500&B300S combo for just $399.

Bluetti EB3A – More Than Just a Power Bank

Forget power banks that can only charge your smartphone or small devices- the EB3A is more versatile and user-friendly, able to produce 600W to power even laptops and small appliances. The EB3A will suffice for all your energy needs, including projectors, cookers, mini-fridges, and more. Use the code EasterEB3A on checkout to snag the EB3A for just $209.

Popular Consumer Choices EB55 and EB70S

The EB55 and EB70 are longstanding Bluetti favorites for good reason. A 700W and 800W output power provides enough juice for a day of camping and outdoor excursions. Attach a solar panel and you won’t run out of juice anytime soon. Get your BLUETTI EB70S for just $519 using the code EasterEB70S on checkout.

Budget-Friendly AC200MAX

A true entry-level power station with versatile features, the AC200MAX does well in both indoor and outdoor settings. Attach B230 packs and you can dictate just how much capacity your generator will have. Remote control is handled via the Bluetti app so you can check how much juice you have left, its charging status, and more.

The AC200MAX works best with a solar panel, and the Easter Sale offers $699 additional for the PV420, $599 for the PV350, or $299 for the PV200.

Flagship AC200P Will Win Hearts

The AC200P rightfully takes its spot among Bluetti flagship products. Sporting 2,000W power and 2,000Wh capacity that’s expandable with either B230 or B300 expansion batteries, all you need to do is stack them up to your desired consumption and it’s all set. The AC200P is powerful enough to run all major appliances in the event of a power outage or emergency. Attach an efficient solar panel and you can collect juice while the sun is out and shining and have backup power in the evening.

Every purchase of an AC200P and B300 combo will net you a free P090D to xt90 cable.

Highly Efficient and Durable BLUETTI Solar Panels

Bluetti’s range of solar panels are made to withstand punishing elements, thanks to multi-layered ETFE. An industry-leading conversion rate of 23.4% keeps things running, and the panels themselves are made of monocrystalline cells. During the Bluetti Easter sale, you can save 10% when buying three solar panels and 7% when buying two units.

Check out available discounts on the official Bluetti website, https://www.bluettipower.com/ today.