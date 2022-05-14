Have a Clean Dashboard When You Install a CD Phone Mount

If you ever wondered what is the device with a slit in it doing in your father’s old car then you are too young to understand. These were the time when CD players used to be a thing and they were a must in every car of the early to mid-2000s. However, they lost their purpose with portable devices and digital media becoming mainstream. However, they have still got a purpose these days that sure is helpful for millennials who are adding the cd phone mount. Phone mount needs no introduction to us. They are one of the best and safest driving companions for most of us. From picking up a quick call to having access to quick music, these phone mounts have made it convenient while driving.

While there are different types of phone mounts, the cd phone mount is one of the most talked-about products these days. If you believe that your CD slot doesn’t have any purpose like most of us then a cd phone mount is something you should give a try. Here is what you need to know.

How Does It Work?

A CD mount, as the name suggests will be mounted by plugging into the CD slot. This is the installation process. All you need is to mount your phone inside. Despite the size of the phone, the cd phone mount comes with an adjustable grip so whether it is an android (which has a slightly bigger size) or an iOS device, you can mount it without an issue. Many of them are even compatible with iPad mini or other tablets as well. They offer a rather clean view than the dashboard mounts. The adjustable handle design doesn’t block AC vents or any other thing that you need while driving.

What Are the Benefits of Car Phone Mounts?

There are several practical benefits of the car phone mounts that you may haven’t considered. Here is what you need to know.

Worth The Price

The cd player phone mount doesn’t cost huge but when it comes to the functionality then it has to offer the benefits that justify the price. You can give your Car CD player a purpose. There are dashboard mounts and AC mounts but they can block the view and AC mounts aren’t good when you need the AC while driving in summer. On the other hand, they don’t block the view and keep your dashboard cleaner making the cd slot phone mount a perfect choice for anyone looking for something worth the price.

Call Attending Is Quick and Easier

Driving rules may differ in every state but one rule that is the same for all is no text or call while driving. A huge number of road accidents in the US are caused by cell phone usage while driving. However, with the help of a cd car phone holder, it is convenient to attend the calls on the go without getting distracted. You will not be charged against law. It is especially advantageous for those who get frequent calls.

Easy GPS Navigation

One of the major functions of the phones these days while driving is their usage for navigation. Now it is much easier to use the built-in Google maps application on android or even iOS to reach the destination without any hassle. However, keeping your phone in hand while driving on a highway isn’t easy. It can make your driving even more stressful.

Instead, why not use the cd phone holder. This easy to mount accessory can hold your phone and can be moved in any direction. So, navigation will not be a problem while driving. Position your phone to your convenience and reach your destination without losing your focus.

Access To Music

Who doesn’t like music while driving? Whether you are going with your family or with a group of your friends on a road trip, listening to music is a great way to make your trip memorable. However, it can be exhausting to keep your phone holding in your hand when it is connected to the AUX cable or if it is connected to Bluetooth. Scrolling through hundreds of songs isn’t as convenient as it can be with the phone mounted in the cd mount phone holder.

You can easily scroll through the song you like or anyone can tap on the song without making your phone fall. It can be much easier to hold your phone even when you aren’t using it.

Drive Without Distraction

You will be surprised to know that 90% of road accidents are caused by the distraction from the phone. Drivers when they hold their phone put their focus on the phone rather than on driving. This is a serious problem when you are driving on a busy road. Even a smaller mistake can be deadly. This is where the cd slot phone holder comes in handy. Just mount your phone and you are free to use it while driving without any distraction.

You don’t have to hold your phone with one hand and your second hand on the steering. Just drive in the most relaxed way possible.

Charge Your Phone on The Go

Even if you are using a high-end android flagship, you cannot rely on its battery. Things will get worse if you forgot to charge your phone and now you need it for navigation. Using the GPS feature of your phone is kind a battery hog. It will consume a significant amount of battery which is why you need charging on the go.

Instead of inconveniently putting your phone on the dashboard, you can buy a phone mount for a car that comes with a built-in wireless charging plate. So, if you have a phone with wireless charging capability then you can use it while it is mounted. Not only just that, but you can also directly put it on a charge while being used as a navigator or music player.

Bottom Line

Among the different types of car phone mounts, CD phone mounts are known to be convenient phone mount for cellphones and give your CD players a rather needed purpose. You should try it now if you like your dashboard to be clean.