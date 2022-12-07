Here’s How to Watch the World Cup From Anywhere in 2022

The FIFA World Cup has kicked off and it has not disappointed. There have been some spectacular goals, massive upsets, and drama everywhere. The action on the pitch has never been better, and the world watches on in amazement as the biggest event of the year continues to thrill the fans. But, the action is far from over as the finals are only scheduled for the 18th of December, so there are still plenty of exciting matches to come!

If you’re not tuning into the action live, then you’re missing out on some incredible goals, dazzling skills, and nail-biting matches. The problem is that premium streaming services are expensive these days, and with rising costs of living, spending that much money on entertainment is not always a priority. But, what if there was a way to watch every World Cup match for free? We’re not talking about highlights here, we’re talking about high-quality live streams with English commentary.

That’s right, it is possible to find some of the best World Cup live streams online, and it’s much easier than you might think. However, you’re going to need a cybersecurity tool to help you out. Want to watch every World Cup match live without paying a dime? Keep reading to find out how!

Why It’s so Hard to Find Reliable World Cup Live Streams

Well-known premium live-streaming services such as FOX Sports can be pricey, because they need to pay huge amounts of money to be given the broadcasting rights that enable them to live-stream every match to their customers. Believe it or not, though, there are some broadcasters out there that live stream the matches for free. RTE and Servus TV are just two examples of these!

However, the problem is that these broadcasters, just like all the others, need to follow strict rules and regulations that come with securing broadcasting rights. One of these rules is that they are not allowed to live stream the matches outside of their approved regions or countries.

The IP address of your device is used by websites to determine the location of your device. In the internet, IP addresses are unique strings of numbers that identify your devices. You will be blocked from accessing the live stream if the website finds that you are trying to tune in from outside of their approved regions. Usually, this type of blocking is referred to as geoblocking.

You Need a VPN

Not to worry though, that’s where our handy cybersecurity tool saves the day. The tool that we keep referring to is a virtual private network, which is also known as a VPN for short. VPNs enable you to browse anonymously on the internet by encrypting your internet connection.

An encrypted VPN connection masks your internet activity while you are connected to the internet. Nobody can monitor your internet traffic or search history, not even your internet service provider. Therefore, a VPN is the best online security and privacy tool.

VPNs also allow you to connect to secure global servers located in other countries and cities around the world. This is the feature that we’re truly after! When you connect to one of these servers, your real IP address will be hidden from the websites that you’re accessing. Remember, your IP address is what websites use to determine where you are accessing them from. The VPN will route your traffic through the server, which allows your device to adopt the server’s IP address instead, thus tricking the website into thinking that you’re accessing it from the country where the server is based.

Spoofing your location using this feature allows you to bypass geo-blocking restrictions. For example, if you want to watch World Cup matches for free using RTE, all you need to do is fire up your VPN and connect to a server in Ireland. No matter where you are in the world, it will appear as if your device is physically located in Ireland, and you’ll have access to the live streams!

Don’t Use a Free VPN

There are plenty of free VPNs available on the Internet, and it may be tempting to use one of these free VPNs to pair with your free live stream. Unfortunately, though, you’ll only be left disappointed! Free VPNs come with some serious drawbacks that will impact your streaming experience on match day.

If you’re using a free VPN, you can expect slower connection speeds, intrusive ads, weaker encryption technology, fewer global servers to choose from, and daily bandwidth limits. All of these elements will only leave you frustrated and unable to use the VPN. So, make sure to use a premium VPN and you can enjoy all of the football action live from Qatar!