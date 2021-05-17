Here’s How You Can Easily Add ANY Music to iPod without iTunes!

iPods have been quite a revolutionary gadget, especially for music lovers. They are like your own teeny tiny dedicated music players that you can carry around on your walks, workouts and any other daily activities without having to worry about your batteries running out.These things last all day! So get yours out from whatever drawer it is catching dust in, jazz it up with the latest songs and take it with you whenever you go out for a run or workout session.

Wanna know how you can transfer any music files to iPod without iTunes? Just watch this easy video tutorial below or follow our guide on how to add music to iPod without iTunes.

Table of Contents

How to Transfer Music to iPod Without iTunes – A Simple Video Tutorial

Or, you can also follow our very simple, step-by-step guide below to get a hang of it!

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Transfer Music to iPod Without iTunes

So first things first, in order to add your music files to iPod without iTunes, you will be needing WALTR 2 – a dedicated transfer tool for iOS devices. You can get WALTR 2 now for free by clicking on the download button below.

Note: WALTR 2 has a one day free trial in which you can send unlimited files to your iOS device.

WALTR 2

DOWNLOAD

Requirements: Windows 8 and higher

Latest Version: 2.7.19, 14 November 2019

Step 1: Install and launch WALTR 2 on your Mac/Windows computer.

Step 2: Connect your iPod to your computer using its cord.

For the first-second iPod gens use FireWire cable + USB adapter. For later versions (released after 2004) use the standard USB lighting cable. If you have an iPod Touch, you can connect it to your PC via Wi-Fi.

Step 3: Drag and drop the music files into the WALTR 2 app.

Just drag any music file from a location in your PC and drop it into the WALTR 2 window. No matter what the format it is in, the app will automatically convert your files into an iOS supported format on the fly.

A progress bar will appear on your PC to keep you notified about the transfer progress.

You can either drop single song files or entire song folders into WALTR 2 and they will appear in your iPod music library.

Main App Features

WALTR 2 has some pretty powerful features that make it a very user-friendly and no-drama app to use. Here are some of our favorite things about WALTR 2:

1. Automatic Format Conversions

The absolute best thing about WALTR 2 that makes it a user-favorite tool is that it automatically converts your files into iOS supported formats. This means that the next time you download a song from the internet and you want to send it to your iOS device, you won’t need to worry about converting its format beforehand because WALTR 2 has got you covered for it. It currently supports the MP3, M4A, FLAC, AIFF and APE formats.

2. Multiple File Transfers

Let’s face it, our music playlists are huge. With more than a 100 songs in our playlists, it gets hard and sometimes pesky to transfer them to a different device. But with WALTR 2, you can just drag and drop ALL the music files together into your iPods. It supports multiple file transfers meaning that you won’t need to transfer each song separately. You can simply drop the song folder from your PC to the app window and it will end up in the iPod music library instantly.

3. Automatic Content Recognition

Powered by ACR or Automatic Content Recognition feature, WALTR 2 actually reads and recognizes your files and their metadata (such as artist name, track name, track cover, track duration, genre, no. of pages etc.). This metadata is transferred to your iOS device along with the file so that it appears exactly the same on your iOS devices, as it did in your PC.

4. More Than Just a Music Transfer Tool

WALTR 2 is not just limited to music transfers. It is actually a dedicated file transfer tool for all iOS devices, and when I say all, I mean EVEN the first generation iPods. Cool right?

WALTR 2 can transfer the following files to your iPhones, iPads and iPods instantly.

✅ Music

✅ Ringtones

✅ Videos

✅ PDF files

✅ ePUB files

✅ AND all the metadata related to these files.

It also converts the formats for all of these files into an iOS supported format on-the-fly.

Verdict

If you are looking for an easy iTunes-free transfer tool, WALTR 2 is what you need because all of the above mentioned features make it an extremely user-friendly and powerful tool. So it’s about time you take out those iPods lying around somewhere and update them with the latest music because you can’t always rely on your phones to do everything for you, right? In order to listen to music, why do you need to depend on your phones that have limited storage and battery life when you have an entire dedicated device for that? iPods actually have a much longer lasting battery to last you an entire day. So the next time you go out for a walk or run, give your phones a break and take your iPods with you because trust me, it will be worth it!