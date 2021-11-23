Here’s Why User Retention Of Your App Is Important

In a world where there are so many applications connecting people together, the concept of App user retention is very important. It is important in creating an App that works well, in order to do this, it is best to use an App prototype to help you out and understand the market. This is important since most businesses have gone online thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. We can define user retention as how many times a user returns to your App over time. Even the best applications end up losing a few users after a few days of installation. Elegant Media is a well-known App developer that has worked across many industries to carve out an impressive niche in the technology sector. Minimising App churn will only increase profitability at the end of the day. Here’s an obvious fact: The task of retaining users is vital for the bottom line of any business initiative.

There are 4 reasons why App retention needs to be ensured. They are as follows:

1. Acquisition Loop

In order to have a positive acquisition loop, what you ideally need to do is offer more value to the App users. It is this value that you offer, which will lead to great word-of-mouth and a positive message being disseminated.

2. Monetization Opportunity

The longer you keep a user on an App the better your chances of monetizing it. We have all heard of the freemium model where you capture a user and keep adding value. A good example of this is Tinder. After a hook has been created and a user enjoys the experience of using an application, it is a matter of upgrading to a paid plan.

3. An Edge

Ensuring that there is a competitive edge is very important especially in an era where online applications are in their multitudes. The trick at the end of the day is to keep users engaged. Consider what Slack did when it was in Beta mode. They basically ensured that all the features were promoted. This was important since no other competitors could drag away the users.

4. Break Even Faster

App development costs can be quite expensive. With this in mind, it is vital that you prevent churn and ensure that your users are engaged. The longer you keep users engaged and there is a positive word-of-mouth being disseminated, you have better chances of recovering your investment and initial costs.

Now that you know the importance of App retention, you need to understand your user base and come up with a marketing plan which is sustainable. Some of the ways in which you can ensure that users are retained is by utilising online marketing platforms like social media to get your message across. Another very important tactic is using push notifications.

There is no doubt that mobile App design is important when it comes to App retention. Various modes and vehicles need to be used. However, what is important is focusing on the right message and extending it to your user base. For instance, Evernote is an excellent example when it comes to keeping on reminding users about the value it offers. This can be done not only on social media but even through email campaigns and Google advertising.