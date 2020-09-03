Homework Helper App Comparison: Chegg Study vs. Conects Q&A

When it comes to learning online, there many options to choose from. Whether you’re a college student trying to find the best courses, or a high school student looking for some much-needed homework help. Whatever your need, finding the right fit when it comes to online learning systems can be a full course study in and of itself.

In the times of virtual learning that we’re living in today, knowing which platform provides the services you need at a cost that you can afford can be everything. We’ve done some of the homework for you. Today we’re going to outline some options, differences, and more between two different online learning / homework help platforms. Chegg Study or Conects Q&A, which to choose?

Looking at the nitty gritty of each of the services is a great place to start. We all know what online learning is, and every student the world over knows all to well what it is feels like to get stuck on an assignment. And not be able to get the answer until class the next day!

How do I know online homework help is right for me?

Online learning platforms, homework assistance, and step-by-step answers can all be ways to build a student’s confidence in their learning. Both Chegg Study and Conects Q&A are valuable and effective study tools outside your classroom learning environment.

For others, online learning platforms are great way to develop their study skills and habits.

How do they work?

Chegg Study online tutors are available no matter the time day or night. Chegg Study offers an app where you can ask up to 20 questions a month for a set fee. (More on the costs later on in the article.) According to their website, answers from their tutors come back, on average, within 46 minutes.

While Conects Q&A offers the same service, there are a few notable differences. Conects Q&A is a more comprehensive app and its chat-based platform provides more answers to the same inquiry. Chegg Study’s one-time solution doesn’t compare to Conects Q&A’s multiple questions for one answer within their chat program. Plus, with Conects Q&A answers from their tutors come back within 10 minutes. When it comes to learning, with Conects Q&A you don’t have to waste time waiting for answers. That’s more time spent on the precise reason you found Conects Q&A, your studies!

As an added bonus, the company that created and operates Conects Q&A, ST Unitas, acquired the renowned educational institution, The Princeton Review in 2017. More on this later as well.

How much do they cost?

When it comes to your own education, you want to have the best tools, knowledge and expertise at your fingertips. Both services we’re examining are within the same price range.

Chegg Study is $14.95 a month. Included in that cost are twenty (20) questions. While Conects Q&A has a monthly cost of $9.99 a month. Also for twenty (20) questions. Conects Q&A also offers six (6) month and twelve (12) month subscription options; $9.99 a month and 6.99 a month respectively. Within the monthly subscription options for Conects Q&A comes the ability to ask unlimited questions to tutors.

Can you trust a service like Conects Q&A?

It sounds too good to be true… an online learning platform that offers homework help for your studies that you can actually afford. You might even be wondering if something like Conects Q&A is a legitimate service, if it’s tutors and experts can be trusted to guide you step-by-step through your homework. Firstly, as mentioned before, Conects Q&A’s parent company owns and oversees The Princeton Review. And because of this, Conects Q&A has some of the brightest minds in every subject imaginable at it’s disposal.

Sometimes it’s also wise to let the numbers speak for themselves. Since its launch in April 2020, Conects Q&A has gained popularity rapidly. Currently the app has been downloaded over 8.5 Million times. Chegg Study is a company that was established in 2005 and currently has 2.9 million subscribers.

To recap a few of the differences between Chegg Study and Conects Q&A:

Conects Q&A saves you time with answers to questions delivered within 10 minutes through the app.

Chegg Study only gives you a one-time answer with no follow up capabilities. Conects Q&A’s chat-based platform provides the opportunity to ask follow up questions to your original inquiry. And questions that don’t eat into your monthly quota.

Both services are within the same price range, but Chegg is a little more expensive than Conects Q&A. Chegg Study has a monthly cost of $14.95 while Conects Q&A is $9.95.

All of these things and more are available through Conects Q&A and at a cost that saves without cutting into your education.