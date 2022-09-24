Honeygain App Lets Users Earn Passive Income In Minutes

Honeygain is the leading passive income application, a new technology enabling users worldwide to earn revenue from sharing their Internet bandwidth. You can get paid depending on the amount of Internet traffic you share with Honeygain’s crowdsourced web intelligence network. Also, you can contribute to optimizing certain business operations like price comparison, which benefits thousands of people worldwide.

What is Honeygain?

In a study by Proxyway, this technological segment was coined as proxyware applications that rent out your IP address to companies for collecting publicly available online data and bypassing geographical restrictions to perform business operations like price comparison or ad verification. Honeygain is a free Internet-sharing application that lets its users make money by running the application as a background task on their phone or tablet.

It is an interesting technological development that fascinates many tech enthusiasts. Still, the main upside to downloading apps like Honeygain is the remuneration for the shared Internet connection. Many users view this app as a passive income stream that became a crucial financial part of the recent inflation surge in Europe and the rest of the world. While the payout might be small compared to a full-time job’s salary, it is a technological advancement that can influence your viewpoint on money-making opportunities.

Earning Money With Honeygain

Honeygain users have to install the app and keep it running as a background task to earn money. You get 3,000 Honeygain credits for every 10GB of traffic you share, which equals $3. Notably, Honeygain might benefit people looking to cover their basic expenses. Your payout depends on the amount of traffic you share with Honeygain’s crowdsourced web intelligence network. Nevertheless, if you plan to switch from your corporate job to passive income streams for financial stability, these free Internet-sharing applications will not be the best source.

There are several ways to boost your earnings when using Honeygain. Firstly, users can turn on the special feature — Content Delivery. It is perfect for sharing traffic-intensive content like streaming videos. Secondly, there is a lottery-type feature Lucky Pot where you can earn free credits. Thirdly, the referral program is the most popular way to increase your Honeygain earnings. Inviting friends who actively use the app gives you a permanent 10% bonus equal to their daily earnings. Furthermore, your referrals get $5 as a signup reward. Lastly, you can participate in contests on Honeygain’s social media accounts to win free credits ranging from $5 to $20.

Honeygain And Crypto

You can request your payout in fiat or cryptocurrencies. Honeygain offers the ability to request money through PayPal if you want it in cash. However, you need at least $20 worth of credits in your Honeygain account to be eligible for cashing out. Alternatively, you can request your payout in the cryptocurrency, JumpTokens. Having announced the partnership with JumpTask, the new platform for gig workers, Honeygain now offers the opportunity for its users to delve into the crypto world.

How Does Honeygain Work?

While it might be a passive income stream with moderate profitability, it is an interesting niche for technology enthusiasts. By sharing their Internet bandwidth with the Honeygain network, users contribute to optimizing various business operations. The additional connection is used for price comparison, ad verification, SEO checks, and more. According to Honeygain’s Overview published in 2022, some of the most prominent industries requiring these services are travel, hospitality, and digital marketing.

Honeygain’s Security

As with any trailblazing technology, proxyware applications have spread malware and other malicious files together with the installer. However, while this might be the case for some users, others alongside Honeygain’s Support team encourage new users to download the app only through viable channels like the official download link. Information about security measures is provided on the official website of Honeygain to educate users about the importance of cybersecurity.

On top of the fast-response Support team, Honeygain maintains its operational security measures such as bandwidth encryption, 2-factor authentication when requesting payouts, strict KYC standards for Honeygain’s partners, and many more. While the company puts efforts into providing a secure service to its users, people need constant vigilance when online. Hackers are targeting millions of users worldwide, and Honeygain is not the exception.