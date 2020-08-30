How Batch Geocode Spreadsheet Technologies Improves Crime Prevention

Geocoding is quickly becoming an important tool in this digital era. Businesses, organizations, and government agencies leverage geocoding to optimize service delivery. Even more, the invention of bulk spreadsheet geocoding has made processes even easier. With a file limit of about 1 GB, businesses and government agencies can geocode a spreadsheet with more than 10 million rows in a single upload. Still more, the spreadsheet can be uploaded multiple times and run in parallel. The best part; you can convert geocode spreadsheets or even turn latitude/longitude then into paints to deliver approximate geospatial addressees. Click here for batch geocode file.

Criminal Activities and Human Communities

Of course, human society is more advanced. It has hugely evolved. However, violence and crime cases are still prevalent in modern society. Even more, populated cites are greatly affected by human crimes. To prevent such crimes, security experts must document real solutions. And that’s where geocoding comes in. With geocoding, investigators and security experts can come up with geolocation hotspot locations. In particular, geospatial data can be used to map crimes in an easy, precise, and intuitive manner. So, how does geocoding improve crime prevention? Well, keep to find out.

Identify Spatial Characteristics

According to experts, crime has special characteristics. The distribution of offenders and crime incidents has explicit special distribution. That’s why experts leverage spatial distribution, geographical techniques, as well as criminal mapping to bring down crime rates in big cities. According to research, there is a clear relationship between criminal events and spatial organizations. That’s why security professionals analyze offense incidents based on spatial distribution. In particular, criminal mapping helps develop education programs and improve crime investigation. This plays a big role when it comes to preventing or reducing crimes.

Using GIS to Map Crimes

Crime analysis is becoming more adaptable; thanks to the development of geographical analysis that uses GIS. In particular, police and other local authorities use GIS techniques to understand the causes of crimes in a particular area. Remember, criminal incidents are both qualitative and quantitative in nature. To determine the event’s magnitude, you need to have spatial information. The spatial analysis helps crime investigators identify crime patterns in a particular area. Crime location is issued based on geocoding or reverse geocoding. That’s why geocoding a landmark or a street number is done. Police can geocode criminal events. Some of the most geocoded crime events include:

Rape, assault, and murder

Car theft and domestic violence

Robbery with violence

Domestic violence

After geocoding these events, it will be easy to transform the points into maps. From here, the analysis will be conducted to establish if there is a pattern or they are clustered.

Geocoding, Reverse Geocoding, and Mapping Crime Events

Geocoding is used to generate spatial location and geographic coordinates. This includes location address like zip codes, parcels as well as census tracts. Also, reverse geocoding help in crime incidents mapping. Street addresses are used to identify crime incidents Geocoding helps establish crime patters or the rate of criminality in a particular area.

The Bottom-Line

Technology is quickly redefining different sectors—including security departments; thanks to geocoding. In particular, geocoding a spreadsheet has greatly improved the way geolocation is used to improve crime prevention. The above are practical ways in which security departments can leverage geolocation to improve crime prevention.