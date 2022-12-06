How Businesses Can Utilize Email and SMS Marketing to Engage More Customers

The success of brands depends on how they relate with clients. However, creating a loyal customer base takes a lot of work. That’s why businesses need an automated engagement platform for SMS and Email marketing. The move will, in turn, enhance their brand visibility and boost sales.

Importance of Email and SMS marketing

Email and text marketing work together to provide an ideal customer engagement for your business. For example, you can use SMS for announcements. You can later send a more detailed message through Email to help customers understand your products or services. This can increase your brand awareness and revenue in the long run.

How is an Email different from an SMS?

SMS is more suitable for sending concise messages aimed at driving rapid engagement. Examples may include event reminders and info regarding flash sales. The ideal word count for an SMS is 22 to 40 words.

In contrast, Email is a good marketing automation tool for delivering explicit content with intricate info to consumers. Some messages you may send via Email are newsletters and invitations to events. Emails are a bit longer as they may contain 50-125 words depending on the message they are relaying.

Implementing SMS vs. Email marketing

You may use automated SMS marketing to reach individuals who aren’t connected to the internet. Text messages are also the perfect choice if you want quick responses. There is a higher chance that your message will be read immediately compared to Email.

Marketers can apply Email to convey interactive messages and re-engage clients. Incorporating multimedia like images, videos, and GIFs can help attract the attention of customers and even influence them to act. Statista reports that the number of people who use Email at the global level will rise to 4.6 billion by 2025. This implies that Email marketing is an invaluable tool for connecting with the worldwide audience.

SMS marketing

Defining SMS marketing

Brands use SMS marketing to send short and simple messages to their clients. In most cases, the texts involve campaigns, updates, and promotions.

What makes SMS marketing efficient?

Texts are great for marketing customer retention. They can generate large numbers of signups because they have a high open rate. According to Customer Think, more than 50 percent of clients prefer texts to calls. So, using SMS is one of the surest ways of increasing the number of clients and improving your relationship with them.

Email marketing

Defining Email marketing

Email marketing entails connecting with buyers online by sending them targeted messages. It can enhance your credibility, boost brand recognition, as well as raise your website’s traffic when people click on the links you have included in the message. According to Litmus, Email marketing boasts of a $36 ROI for each dollar spent.

Why Email marketing?

Marketers can use Email marketing to develop steady, intense nurturing interactions with consumers. It can make them feel that you are thinking of them and care about their needs. Many Email marketing tools can even help you measure the impact of your campaign. Some of the metrics that can help you achieve this include open rates, delivery rates, and unsubscribe rates.

Email vs.SMS marketing: which one should you select?

Factors to consider Email Marketing SMS Marketing Message length 160 characters 200 words Deliverability Sign-ups Opt-ins Use cases Used for in-depth material (newsletters, customer reviews, etc.) Time-saving information (limited offers, reminders, etc.) Format Text messages or GIFs with MMS A large range of options, including multimedia inclusion, attachments, etc.

Verdict: You should strive to use both Email and SMS because each has its own uniqueness and advantages, Combining both promotes cross-channel marketing.

The benefits of Texting and Emailing your clients

Pairing SMS and Emails are one of the surest ways of creating a formidable customer experience. Each promotes your brand too. What’s more, omnichannel Email marketing can enhance your sales and amplify loyalty.

Benefits of using SMS and Email marketing SMS Marketing Email Marketing Is direct and fast Allows to control sending time and message frequency Cost-effective Allows you to personalize content for your customers Secures commitment with your customers Helps to establish relationships with customers Is used for quick responses Can be used to gather info about your contacts Helps increase customer engagement Boosts brand awareness

Should you invest in Email and SMS marketing?

Yes. It is recommended that you use both SMS and Email automation tools to get the most out of your business. Are you looking for a resourceful customer engagement platform? Check out Retainly. It’s designed to help you reach out to consumers by automating Emails and texts for a robust client engagement. The platform can also help to decrease admin burden and save time for doing creative activities.