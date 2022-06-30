How do I learn Docker from Scratch?

Docker’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, and it has revolutionized software development. Docker’s containers enable massive economies of scale and have made programming scalable while maintaining a user-friendly experience. Our Docker tutorial will teach you how to set up a Docker environment and use Docker commands, as well as how to understand Docker containers and their benefits. So start studying everything to know about Docker, from its benefits to how it differs from other virtual machines, as well as how to install it and master a variety of Docker technologies.

Docker is a containerization technology that allows us to simply build and package our programs, together with any required dependencies, into containers, which can then be easily transported to operate on other machines.

Docker simplifies DevOps methodology by allowing developers to build “images,” which may be used to create lightweight virtual computers known as “containers.” Software developers who learn Docker will find it easier to automate infrastructure, isolate apps, maintain consistency, and better utilize resources. It may be argued that such duties may also be accomplished using virtualization; therefore, why select Docker over virtualization? It’s because virtualization isn’t as efficient as actual computing.

What is a Docker Course?

Containerization of apps is a hot topic in the IT industry right now. The essential fundamentals of Docker containers are covered in Docker’s course. It also covers the most useful commands for container management, image management, and Dockerfile, in addition to the ideas. After finishing this course, you will be ready to explore the realm of container orchestration in greater depth. The Docker course is now a requirement for understanding Docker Swarm and Kubernetes.

This course teaches you the fundamentals of Docker. Images and containers, port mapping, Docker networks, volumes, tagging, and other topics will be covered. By completing this course, you will familiarise yourself with Docker’s basic features. Containers have been around in some form for a long time.

Topics Covered in the Docker Course:

Beyond virtualization, Docker is the next phase. A Docker image contains all that it needs to run, regardless of the Linux server it’s installed on: a copy of the operating system, a database, code, configuration files, dependencies, and so on. Images can also be packaged and distributed among Docker administrators. Docker is used by a wide number of enterprises, both large and small, to run sophisticated systems that consist of millions of users and hundreds of containers. This is an introductory course to Docker for complete beginners. You will grasp the fundamentals of Docker, such as its containers, Dockerfiles (or base images), and networking capabilities, as well as how to build your own containers and images and push them to the Docker Hub remote repository. You will also learn to create and link containers so that they can share data.

Topics include:

Installing Oracle Virtualbox

Creating images

Installing Docker on Ubuntu

Starting and stopping containers

Creating containers

Understanding the Docker flow

Deleting images

Deleting containers

Linking containers

Running processes in containers

Creating a Repository on Docker Hub

Introduction to Docker Hub

Managing, networking, and linking containers

Working with Docker images and registries

Pushing images to Docker Hub

Building Dockerfiles

In a Docker Course, you will be Able to Learn:

In the docker course, you will learn how to install Docker, configure it for usage on your local system, clone and work with Docker images, create containers, mount host volumes, redirect ports, and manage images and containers in this course. Here are a few of the cool things you’ll do in this course:

While web code is being served up in a container, you can edit it on your machine.

Secure your apps by putting them on private networks that only expose the ports they need.

In the cloud, create a 3-node Swarm cluster.

Install Kubernetes and learn how to use the most popular server cluster tools.

In your cluster, use Virtual IPs for built-in load balancing.

Optimize your Dockerfiles for faster deployments and smaller builds.

Create and distribute your own custom application images.

Discover the distinctions between Kubernetes and Swarm.

Make your own image archive.

Encrypt your environment configs with Swarm Secrets, even on disc.

In a rolling, always-up design, deploy container updates.

Create the configuration utopia of a single set of YAML files for local development, CI testing, cluster deployments in production etc.

After Successfully Completing the Course, you Can:

Use Docker in your developer and/or administrator jobs on a daily basis.

Installing apps on Kubernetes

Create Dockerfiles and Compose files with Docker.

Swarm multi-node clusters with H/A container deployment

Make YAML manifests for Kubernetes and deploy them using infrastructure-as-code approaches.

Create a YAML-based workflow for using Docker in development, testing, and production.

Encrypted secrets protect your keys, TLS certificates, and passwords.

Make your Dockerfiles and images as minimal, efficient, and quick as possible.

Run apps in Docker, Swarm, and Kubernetes, and learn about the benefits and drawbacks of each.

While your code is running in a container, you can develop locally.

Bind mounts and protect essential persistent data in volumes

With the latest Docker container expertise, you can lead your team into the future!

Who Can learn Docker Course?

If you have a basic understanding of Windows, you should be able to follow along with the Learn Docker book by meeting the following criteria: Basic application development experience with one of the following technologies: NET Core, Java, Node.JS, PHP, or Python. At any skill level, software developers, sysadmins, IT pros, and operators are needed. Anyone who develops, deploys, or manages server software.

What are the Advantages of Docker?

One of the best advantages of a Docker-based design is standardization. Docker makes development, test, build, and production environments highly repeatable. Each team member can work in a production-parity environment by standardizing service infrastructure across the entire pipeline.