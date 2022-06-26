How Has Technology Enabled Games To Be Played Across The World

Gaming has advanced significantly in the past two decades, transforming the gaming experience for millions of people around the world. While tabletop games were one of the few options for gaming in the last century, nowadays, you can play with other gamers all over the world from the comfort of your gaming chair. Technology has enabled gaming to expand and be more accessible for everyone.

Whether on PC, Playstation, Xbox, or any other console, you can enjoy a wide range of games in different genres, styles, and prices. Let’s take a look at how technology made games more popular than ever.

Gaming on Smartphones and Tablets

If the price of a PC or console is too high, you can still enjoy games on your smartphone. Smartphones enabled gamers to play on the go without setting up any equipment. Recently, there has been a rise in the number of smartphone games that offer players a lot of games to choose from. Some popular games, like Hearthstone, have a mobile version that can be played anywhere. The flexibility of playing wherever you are encouraged people to try new games.

Faster Internet Connections

Back in the day, we didn’t have the means to purchase games unless we went to physical game stores. Technology has advanced internet connection speed that you can buy and download your favorite games directly from your PC or console. Downloading games takes much less time than before as you can watch an episode of your favorite TV show while waiting for the game to download. Faster internet connections also enable players to enjoy multiplayer games with friends or online gamers. In the past, gamers had to connect their PCs to a network to be able to play together, but now all you need is a fast and reliable internet connection.

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

Today’s games have different servers for different regions to reduce lag and to host more playing sessions. However, sometimes we can travel and need to access our games. VPNs allow users to play their games as if they are back at home. For example, if you are a World of Warcraft (WoW) player and play on an American server, you have to play on that server, even if you are in Europe, to access your character. It was difficult in the past to play on the server you want, but now you can find the most reliable VPNs for World of Warcraft that can make you enjoy any server wherever you are. VPNs are used to access games that aren’t available or released in your country yet.

Safe and Easy Payment Methods

As mentioned before, the only way to purchase games was through game stores. In the early internet years, it wasn’t safe to buy anything online as there were a lot of scams and frauds. Technological advancements in online payments allowed gaming companies to offer safe and reliable ways for players to purchase their games online. Trustworthy gaming stores such as Steam, Xbox Store, Apple Store, and Play Store ensure that your personal information is safe, so you won’t think twice before hitting that button to purchase a game.

Cloud-Based Technology

Let’s face it, we all have our hard disks filled to the brim with games, right? We all have this difficult decision to delete games to make room for new games we want to play. Some game sizes are so huge that you would think twice before downloading it for storage and download quote reasons. Recently, gaming companies started offering cloud-based games where you don’t have to download anything, and you play the games offered directly from the cloud. This technology allowed gamers with limited storage and download quota to play games they couldn’t before.

Advanced Graphics

Compare games from 20 years ago, and you will understand how technology improved graphics. The gaming industry benefited from the advancements in graphics to develop state-of-the-art games. Today’s games feel more realistic than ever, immersing the player in the game. Improved graphics enabled new gaming genres and developers to be more innovative.

Technology has affected humanity in all aspects, including the gaming industry. The difference between games made 20 years ago and now is tremendous as they look and feel totally different. Fast internet connections, VPNs, and safe online payments paved the road for millions of people to enjoy games wherever and whenever they want. Cloud-based games have become more popular as they don’t require any downloading. All you need to have is a fast internet connection.