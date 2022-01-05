How is Business Technology Driving Your Growth?

The technological development of recent years has given way to the creation of essential tools to streamline business management, end silos between departments, reduce costs, facilitate data management, adapt to new markets and customer demands. digital and, in general, stay competitive. How does business technology help drive them? Sky Marketing explains this to you.

Today, many of the solutions that were once only accessible to large companies are at the service of SMEs so that they optimize their processes and remain competitive in a market as dynamic as the current one.

How does Business Technology Help You Grow and Compete?

Access to information has modified people's buying habits. Along the same lines, companies have been able to take advantage of information technologies to adapt their products and services to the habits and demands of consumers.

In short, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) play a fundamental role in transforming traditional business models to give way to more dynamic and productive companies.

Business Technology: Recommended Solutions

To implement new technologies that meet the needs of your company, it is necessary to rethink the business model to benefit the customer’s needs and seek to make processes more efficient, analyze what can be automated, what is obsolete and what else can be integrated into the new system. However, the cornerstone of all digital transformation processes in Pakistan is that it must be accompanied by a change in business culture.

However, what are the most recommended technological solutions for companies that want to incorporate software to help them with their management? Take note:

1. CRM

Customer Relation Management -or customer relationship management- is a software responsible for collecting all the information obtained from prospects and customers through various channels. Among its advantages as a technology for companies are:

Organization. It allows having unified data and access to the complete information of the clients in an orderly way.

Better marketing and sales campaigns. It is possible to segment clients according to their characteristics, either by demographic data, stage of the sales funnel they are in, by age and volume of purchases -among others-, being able to implement more personalized and effective marketing campaigns.

Accessibility. As long as they work in the cloud, they can be accessed from anywhere and through any device.

Better customer service. A CRM allows better control of the customer's life cycle, having a closer and more personalized relationship. For example, if you call customer service, the operator will be able to access your history and provide better care.

2. ERP

Enterprise Resource Planning -or enterprise resource planning- is software that manages the processes and operations of the various areas of the business. They are usually managed by modules, although they are all integrated into the same tool, so it is scalable and adapts to the needs of any company.

Among the benefits of having an ERP system are:

Standardization of processes

Facilitate decision making

Integrate financial information

Better inventory control

Resource control

3. Big Data

Today, many companies generate large amounts of data without taking advantage of the knowledge that they can obtain from it. Big Data aims to order and analyze all this information to identify patterns, trends and make predictions that favor strategic decision making.

Benefits for companies:

Increase efficiency and help make better decisions

By analyzing trends, it helps identify business opportunities and provides guidelines for new product development

It helps optimize resources thanks to the analysis of large volumes of information about production processes

4. Cloud Computing

This is a concept that refers to the use of software in the cloud, platforms and storage without using the physical infrastructure of the company.

We are talking about a trend widely accepted by most organizations: it is estimated that 77% of companies already have an application or have migrated part of their infrastructure to the cloud.

Benefits that companies obtain with cloud computing:

Accessibility to software, databases, applications from any device regardless of location

Greater information security, as it works around standardized protocols and physical, technical and operational security measures to protect information

It favors collaborative work since several people can develop tasks in unison, optimizing times and improving results

These technologies allow SMEs to scale quickly and stay competitive in a constantly evolving market.

In any case, remember that the main change must take place in the mentality of those who make up your company, and each action must be designed according to the needs and demands of your customers.