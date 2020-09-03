How much is a good gaming PC ?

This is a very interesting question that many of you want to know. So,here we are with the information about how much a good gaming PC costs?

A standard gaming PC will fall between $700 to $1000. To run games having frame rates more than 60, you have to pay near about $1500. The cost of the best gaming PC depends on the games you like. For Ex. the games like League of legends, call of duty and many more need more CPU and graphics power.

The average gaming PC falls between $500 to $1000 but the best gaming PC’s will cost you more than $1000. It depends on your budget, how much you are willing to spend on a gaming pc?

How to price it out

However, it is very necessary to price out the best gaming pc that suits your budget and also satisfies your needs.

To price out the best gaming computer, you have to spend most of your money in buying the processor and graphics card. These two parts create the biggest difference in pricing out the best PC for you. PC part picker is one of the most trusted tools for the beginners that will help in building the PC.

Also, If you want a gaming laptop rather than a gaming PC, then you don’t have to worry. You can refer to this in-depth guide about budget gaming laptops currently available in the market. But you should know that gaming pc’s are much cheaper than gaming laptops and are comparatively more powerful.

Now, here is some information about the graphics card and the processor given below in the article that will help you in purchasing the best graphics card and processor within your budget.

How much will the graphics card cost?

Graphics cards fall between $100 to $1200 depending on your budget. If you are a gamer and love to play games with high FPS then only graphics cards benefit you otherwise it is not very much important to buy it. To save your money, you can buy mid-range GPUs like RTX 1660, GTX1060 card and many more.This will provide you the best performances at a cheap price.

If you have the money to buy the expensive graphics card with great quality then you should have to go with GTX 1080 ti, RTX 2080ti and many more. tho for it! These cards will have no problem running games smoothly for many years to come.

How much will the CPU cost?

A CPU falls between $150-$400 depending on your budget.If your graphics card is high but you don’t have a good processor then it will create bottleneck issues under which your processor will not be able to cope up with your graphics and it will cause bottlenecking.You should have to buy the processor according to the graphics card.

If you have the money to buy high processors then for the best performance you can go with AMD and Intel but if you want to buy the processor in your budget rate then you must go with the Intel chips like 7th or 8th series i5 or i7.

Conclusion

So, a decent gaming pc with dedicated graphics card and a good processor (Minimum intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5) will cost you around 1000 to 1200 dollars (£800 to £1000). Assuming, you would also need a pc desk, gaming monitor and some other gaming accessories. Also, a well designed and comfortable cheap gaming chair will be a nice addition to your gaming setup. All these additional gaming accessories will cost you around 300 to 500 dollars, which further increases the overall cost. So, with the budget of around $1300 to $1500 you can buy a decent gaming pc and all these necessary gaming accessories.