How much is the solar rebate in QLD?

The solar rebate is a government incentive that helps cover the cost of installing a solar system. Solar power is a great way to save money on your energy bills, but the upfront cost of installation can be a barrier for some people. The rebate helps make solar power more affordable for Australian families. The amount reimbursed varies depending on the state or territory you live in. So, if you’re considering installing a solar system, check the current rebates and incentives available in your state or territory.

In Queensland, the average cost of a solar system in QLD is around $5000. The price per kW is $1022, while the national average cost per kW is $930. A 3kW solar system in QLD costs about $3755, a 5kW solar system costs $5,130, while a 6.6kW solar system costs about $6190.

The Queensland Government currently offers a solar rebate at $0.87 per kilowatt (kW) for eligible systems up to 100kW. The minimum system size eligible for the refund is now 0.75kW. Larger systems may qualify for a higher rebate amount. This means that a typical Queensland home with a six-kilowatt design could receive a rebate of $522. A small domestic solar PV system (less than or equal to 100kW) can receive a rebate of up to $870. If you have a larger system (greater than 100kW), you may be eligible for a rebate of up to $11,000.00.

The total amount depends on the size of your system, your electricity usage, and whether you have any other renewable energy sources installed at your property. You may only be eligible for a partial rebate if you have a low electricity usage. The solar rebate amount can vary yearly, so staying up-to-date on current rebates and incentives is essential. The current solar rebate is scheduled to continue until June 30, 2023.

The rebate is for a standard solar system installed under the national SRE scheme. This is in addition to the federal Solar Credits Scheme, which offers a point of sale discount on solar systems. It helps reduce the cost of purchasing and installing solar panel systems.

Feed-in tariffs (FiTs) are also available in Queensland for homeowners who generate solar power. They are a bit like reverse solar rebates. They’re payments made to you by your electricity retailer or the excess solar energy your system produces and feeds back into the grid.

The current FiT in QLD is 14.46c/kWh, but it’s supposed to decrease to just 0. Solar owners in South East QLD can get 18 cents per kilowatt-hour of exported electricity, while those in the regional QLD get 6.583 cents.

Eligibility for the solar rebate in QLD

If you’re considering installing a solar system, the first step is determining if you’re eligible for the Queensland Solar Rebate. You need to check several requirements before seeking the government’s approval.

To be eligible, you must:

Own your home (or be buying it through a solar lease or power purchase agreement)

Have a total annual income of less than $180,000

Use an accredited solar retailer to apply for the rebate

Install a grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) system that’s less than 100 kilowatts (kW) in capacity

Have a new and complete solar system unit

Install the system on eligible premises such as houses, residential apartments, shops, and townhouses.

Have the system installed by an accredited solar installer

Apply no more than 12 months since the solar system installation for STCs

Meet all other eligibility criteria the Department of Energy and Water Supply sets.

You may be eligible for additional rebates and incentives if you have all the above in check. You can therefore seek the government’s approval and claim your refund. Check with the local government or utility provider to see what is available to you. It is important to note that solar credits may only be created once for a particular solar installation and cannot be split across different certificates.

How to claim your solar rebate in 2022?

The first step to claiming your solar rebate is getting your eligibility approval. Once the pointers above are in check, you must visit the Department of Energy and Water Supply website and enter your postcode into the ‘Find a solar retailer’ tool. Proceed to submit an application form and wait for approval by the Queensland Government.

If you are eligible for the solar rebate, you can claim it. The application process is simple and can be completed online. It takes around six to eight weeks from start to finish. Once your application has been approved, you will need to install your solar PV system and have it inspected by a qualified electrician.

When the installation is complete, submit a final claim form to the Queensland Office of State to receive your rebate. The application must be lodged within 12 months of the date of installation. You will provide supporting documentation. That is the proof of purchase for your solar panel system and a copy of your electrician’s inspection report. You will also need to submit the following along with your rebate claim form:

A copy of your most recent electricity bill

A quote from your chosen accredited solar retailer or installer

Any other documentation required by the Department of Energy and Water Supply

You can find an accredited solar retailer if you need help applying for your rebate. The retailer will provide the information you need about the Queensland Solar Rebate. To have your rebate share claim approved, ensure your system is installed and accredited by an eligible provider. After the approval, you will receive a rebate cheque in the mail.

Conclusion

If you are considering installing solar panels in your home, now is the time to do it! The solar rebate in QLD is a great way to save money on your new solar PV system. With the current Queensland Government’s solar rebate, you can save thousands of dollars and use a shorter time for the return on your investment. It will also help to make your home more energy-efficient.

Once your application has been approved, you will receive a rebate voucher that can be used to offset the cost of your solar panel system. So don’t wait; check if you are eligible for the QLD solar rebate. Take advantage of this opportunity, and apply online today!

For more information about the solar rebate in Queensland, visit the Department of Energy and Water Supply website or contact your chosen accredited solar retailer or installer.

Source: gosolar.com.au > Solar Rebate QLD – (How much is it?) & Am I Eligible?