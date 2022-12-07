In school communications, customer service is often an afterthought, but it shouldn’t be. If you want to build trust and credibility with your stakeholders, you must ensure that your customer service is top-notch. In this blog post, we will explore how school communicators made customer service their priority. We will look at how they changed their mindset, overcame challenges, and what the results have been. By the end, you will see why prioritizing your stakeholders should be at the top of your list.

The Problem: Communication Breakdown

In many schools, the communication between administrators, teachers, parents, and students is often strained. This can be due to several factors, including different schedules, a lack of trust, or simply a lack of understanding.

If there is a communication breakdown in your school, it can have serious consequences. Parents may not be informed about what’s going on with their child’s education, leading to frustration. Teachers may feel like they’re not being listened to or supported. And students may suffer the most, feeling isolated and alone.

The good news is that there are ways to overcome these challenges. Communicators can help bridge the gap and ensure everyone is on the same page. Blackbaud Software allows faculty and staff to communicate and collaborate from anywhere, at any time. It also increases efficiency through automated grading and simplifies the communication process.

The Solution: A New Approach to Customer Service

The solution to the customer service problem in schools is a new approach that puts the customer first. This approach focuses on the customer’s needs and ends with a commitment to providing the best possible service.

In between, there are a few key steps that school communicators can take to make sure they’re providing excellent customer service:

Get to know your customers: Take the time to learn about their needs and preferences. This will help you tailor your communication strategies to meet their needs better.

Put yourself in their shoes: When dealing with customers, try to see things from their perspective. This will help you empathize with them and understand their concerns better.

Listen more than you talk: Listen to your customers’ words without interruption or judgment. This will help you identify any areas where they’re not happy with your service so you can address them head-on.

Be responsive to feedback: Pay attention to the feedback you receive from your customers, both positive and negative. Use this feedback to improve your customer service strategy moving forward.

The Results: Happier Customers and a More Efficient School

School communicators have long been responsible for various tasks, from creating and disseminating information to managing crises. But in recent years, many school communications teams have shifted their focus to include a greater emphasis on customer service.

The results of this new focus are happier customers and a more efficient school. When parents and other school community members feel like they are being heard and their concerns are being addressed promptly, they are more likely to be satisfied with their child’s education.

Of course, providing excellent customer service requires more than just setting up a dedicated phone line or email address. It necessitates a team effort and a commitment to meeting the needs of every customer.

How You Can Do the Same in Your School

To make customer service your priority as a school communicator, you must be intentional about creating a culture of customer service within your school. Here are a few things you can do to create this type of culture:

Lead by example: Be friendly, helpful, and responsive, and set the tone for others in your school.

Make it easy for parents and guardians to give feedback: Have a dedicated email address or phone line where they can reach you with questions or concerns. Make sure you respond promptly.

Train your staff: Ensure that all staff members who interact with parents and guardians know how to provide good customer service. This may include customer service training, role-playing, or other methods.

Conclusion

Many schools have a customer service approach concentrating on fair communication access and transparency. By making customer service a priority, you can ensure that your school community has a positive experience interacting with your school.